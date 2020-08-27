Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Relies on Temporary Exemption From Filing Requirements

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. (TSXV: LHIC) (the "Corporation" or "Lakeview") announced that it is relying on the exemption provided in Manitoba Securities Commission Blanket Order 52-504 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2, to August 31, 2020 ("Blanket Order 52-504") to postpone the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents:

the filing of the Corporation's interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the six month periods ended June 30, 2020 (the " Required Quarterly Filings "); and

(the " "); and compliance with the delivery requirements of applicable securities laws relating to the Required Quarterly Filings.

Blanket Order 52-504 provides Lakeview with an additional 45 days from the deadlines otherwise applicable under securities laws to make the respective filings (the "Extension Period"). Until the Corporation has filed the Required Quarterly Filings, members of the Lakeview's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions such that they are in a blackout period until the end of the second trading day after the Required Quarterly Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

The Corporation expects to file the Required Quarterly Filings by September 30, 2020.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements of the Corporation, filed on July 28, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Corporation

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

For further information: Avrum Senensky, Secretary, Tel: (204) 947-1161, Fax: (204) 957-1697, Email [email protected]

