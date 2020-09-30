Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp ("LHIC") is pleased to report its financial results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2020. The following comments in regard to the financial results should be read in conjunction with the June 30, 2020 financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which are available on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

The effects of COVID on hotel occupancies for the second quarter were severe. As this pandemic continues, it is not clear how long it will remain and the extent that it will continue to affect the tourism and hospitality sector. LHIC continues to safeguard employees and customer safety, reduce and/or defer expenses and minimize non-essential expenditures. At this time it is very difficult to determine how long it will take for business levels to normalize.

Following is a comparison of the operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the results of operations for the comparable period in 2019:



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Hospitality Revenue







Room 1,072,350 3,158,156 2,947,608 5,701,627 Food & Beverage 103,519 577,473 541,411 1,094,275 Other 465,674 216,904 591,072 402,586 Total Revenue 1,641,543 3,952,533 4,080,091 7,198,488 Expenses (3,265,942) (7,006,061) (8,268,087) (12,372,110) Gain on sale of income properties - - - 1,366,737 Net income (Loss) (1,624,399) (3,053,528) (4,187,996) (3,806,885) Basic and diluted income (loss) before income tax per share (0.083) (0.156) (0.214) (0.195) Reconciliation to funds from Operations







Add (deduct)







Amortization of income properties 83,409 355,964 170,913 736,937 Amortization of franchise fees 4,116 374 8,233 748 Gain on sale of income properties 7 - - (1,366,737) Amortization of right-of–use assets - 3,322 - 7,149 Income from Lakeview Flag Licensing General Partnership (18,226) (92,016) (85,357) (182,954) Loss (income) from Lakeview Flag Management General







Partnership - (44,751) (26,911) (81,429) Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of interest rate swap - (2,096) - 57,492 Provision for impairment of income properties - 1,160,248 328,513 1,160,248 Funds from Operations (1,555,093) (1,672,483) (3,792,605) (3,475,431) Basic and diluted funds from Operations per share (0.080) (0.086) (0.194) (0.178) Contributions to reserve account (29,963) (66,102) (69,535) (110,956) Adjusted funds from Operations (1,585,056) (1,738,585) (3,862,140) (3,586,387) Basic and diluted adjusted funds from Operations per share (0.081) (0.089) (0.197) (0.183)

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp received income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

For further information: Rudy Beyer, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (204) 975-0623, Fax: (204) 957-1697, Email [email protected]

