Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

WINNIPEG, AB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp ("LHIC") is pleased to report its financial results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2021. The following comments in regard to the financial results should be read in conjunction with the March 31, 2021 financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which are available on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an adverse effect on the Company's operating business due to a decline in both leisure and business travel and economic activity. The effect on specific regions has been dependant on government responses to the pandemic affecting the operation of the hotel industry including the requirement of travel restrictions and the closure and reduced occupancy allowed in hotel restaurants.

We expect that there will be an ultimate recovery of the travel industry and local economic activity in the regions that our hotels are located, but expect that the lower than normal results will continue for several more quarters until the population is vaccinated and provincial restrictions are lifted.

Following is a comparison of the operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the comparable period in 2020:



Three months ended

March 31

2021 2020

$ $ Hospitality Revenue



Room 1,332,497 1,875,258 Food & Beverage 242,731 437,892 Other 377,572 125,398 Total Revenue 1,952,800 2,438,548 Expenses (3,652,449) (5,002,145) Net Loss (1,699,649) (2,563,597) Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.087) (0.131) Reconciliation to funds from operations



Add (deduct)



Amortization of income properties 71,169 87,504 Amortization of franchise fees - 4,117 Provision for impairment of income properties - 328,513 Income from Lakeview Flag Licensing General Partnership (14,762) (67,131) Income from Lakeview Flag Management General Partnership - (26,918) Funds from operations (1,643,242) (2,237,512) Basic and diluted funds from operations per share (0.084) (0.114) Contributions to reserve account (30,461) (39,572) Adjusted funds from operations (1,673,703) (2,277,084) Basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per share (0.086) (0.116)







Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp received income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

For further information: Rudy Beyer, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (204) 975-0623, Fax: (204) 957-1697, Email: [email protected]

