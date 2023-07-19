Lakeshore Securities Welcomes Investment Industry Veteran Doug Senyk

OAKVILLE, ON, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Lakeshore Securities Inc., a leading independent investment advisory and portfolio management firm, is pleased to announce that Doug Senyk has joined the firm.

"Doug has worked in the investment business on a continuous basis since 1980 and brings a wealth of experience and an established book of business to the firm" stated William Podolsky, President and CEO of Lakeshore. "I have known Doug since our paths crossed at a bank owned dealer more than twenty-five years ago. The long-term success that he continues to enjoy is a great fit with the roster of seasoned investment industry professionals here at Lakeshore and our client driven focus and approach to the business".

A dominant theme in the Canadian investment industry today is the movement of experienced Investment Advisors and Portfolio Managers away from large bureaucratic organizations into entrepreneurial oriented independent firms such as Lakeshore.

"I am excited to become part of the Lakeshore organization and feel that this is the best environment for me to continue to serve my clientele for many years to come," said Mr. Senyk.

About Lakeshore Securities

Lakeshore Securities Inc. is an independent privately owned investment management firm. Lakeshore provides advisory and portfolio management services to high net-worth individual investors and to corporations, foundations and other institutional investors. The head office of the company is located in Oakville, Ontario.

Lakeshore is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

SOURCE Lakeshore Securities Inc.

For further information: Lakeshore Securities Contact Information: [email protected] / www.lakeshoresecurities.ca, Doug Senyk Contact Information: [email protected]