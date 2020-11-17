MONT-LAURIER, QC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Mont-Laurier SME Laiterie des trois vallées (L3V) is the only dairy located in the Laurentides region. The regional business is part of the value chain of an agri-food multinational. To remain competitive, it must improve its productivity and increase its operations by acquiring processing equipment.

To this end, L3V will receive a $225,000 repayable contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This financial assistance will enable this dairy business to enhance its productivity and pursue growth by acquiring processing equipment and fitting out the building where it will be located.

This funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec).

The Government of Canada support will focus more specifically on the purchase of secondary processing equipment, including an automated washing line and pasteurized milk tanks. Through the project, which will contribute to the region's economic vitality, the number of hours worked is expected to increase, and two part-time positions will become full time.

The Laiterie des trois vallées was born out of a grouping of dairy producers in the Hautes–Laurentides region which, in 1992, acquired the Laiterie Bélanger to maintain the operations of this regional dairy founded in 1944. It specializes in producing drinking milk, chocolate milk, cream and soft ice cream. On top of distributing its products in about 100 retail locations, it also supplies restaurants, hotels and institutions in the Laurentides and Montréal regions. Since 2013, L3V has been expanding its clientele by supplying industrial clients with milk for processing.

Quotes

"The investment announced today attests to the Government of Canada's willingness to boost economic development across Quebec regions by supporting agri-food businesses. The government's objective is to help businesses that innovate to create value and that are seeking to grow while creating good jobs in Quebec communities. That is why we are pleased to support the Laiterie des trois vallées in its development."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for Quebec Regions)

"We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs. We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to be able to grow and remain competitive. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, the Laiterie des trois vallées will be able to acquire specialized equipment that will enable it to increase its productivity and maintain quality jobs. By helping SMEs become more innovative and competitive, we are preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Our mission as an independent dairy in the Laurentides is to meet our clients' distinctive needs with local, traditional, quality products. We found our actions on respect, rigour, integrity and transparency. The involvement of the management committee and especially of every employee enables us to meet high quality standards. We are proud to be able to count on CED's participation and involvement in supporting us and especially in participating in our business's growth. The Laiterie des trois vallées is a regional jewel raising Mont-Laurier's profile well beyond the region."

Daniel Gauthier, Director General, Laiterie des trois vallées

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

