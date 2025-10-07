Lactalis Canada's Olympic Organic Yogurt Partners with BC Dairy and Alberta Milk to Donate a Total of $50,000 to Food Banks in BC and Alberta

Together, Olympic Organic, BC Dairy, and Alberta Milk are addressing food insecurity in Canada by supporting access to healthy, nutritious food for those in need.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Lactalis Canada's Olympic Organic yogurt brand, along with BC Dairy and Alberta Milk, is pleased to announce a donation of $25,000 to Archway Abbotsford Food Bank and $25,000 to Food Banks Alberta. Both food banks play a crucial role in combating food insecurity in their local community.

(Pictured at Olympic Dairy Plant, Delta BC, from left to right: Stephane Laflamme, Plant Manager, Lactalis Canada; Marjorie Houle, Marketing Director, Lactalis Canada; Jennifer Woron, Executive Director of Market Development, BC Dairy; and Sabrina Zolo, Marketing VP, Lactalis Canada.) (CNW Group/Lactalis Canada)

"With so many Canadians experiencing food insecurity, food banks are under extreme pressure to meet the demand," said Sabrina Zollo, Marketing VP, Yogurt & Cultured, Lactalis Canada. "Lactalis Canada's Olympic Organic brand is rooted in care – both for our consumers and our local communities – and this donation builds on our ongoing support for food banks across Canada, who have been supplied with nutritious Olympic yogurt – made with 100% Canadian milk from grassfed cows. Through these donations, we hope to relieve some of the pressure and provide healthy, nutritious dairy for those in need."

In BC, the donation will support Archway Abbotsford Food Bank, who strive to ensure that everyone in Abbotsford has access to nutritious, and fresh food in an environment that supports dignity and a sense of belonging. In Alberta, the donation will go to Food Banks Alberta, an organization that brings together 113 member food banks to address food insecurity in Alberta through collaboration and cooperation.

"Dairy farmers in BC and Alberta are delighted to team up with Olympic Organic on this donation to food banks in our two provinces," said Jennifer Woron, Executive Director of Market Development, at BC Dairy."With the cost of living continuing to rise, we recognize that many individuals are facing increased challenges in accessing everyday essentials. Through this donation, we hope to ease the burden and offer some support to those facing food insecurity."

In addition to Olympic Organic's $50,000 donation to food banks in BC and Alberta, Lactalis Canada has also made a $70,000 donation to organic associations in BC, Ontario and Alberta. These donations solidify Olympic Organic's continued commitment and care for their communities, consumers and farming partners.

About Olympic Organic

Olympic Organic yogurt is a high-quality yogurt made with care with milk from grassfed cows from organic farms in Canada. Olympic Organic is made with 100% natural source ingredients, has no synthetic pesticides, preservatives, or GMOs. Olympic cares for its cows, farmers and the communities they serve, and this drives everything they do. For more information on Olympic Organic yogurts, click here .

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites, including 20 manufacturing facilities, the company and its over 4,000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through its high-quality products, contributions to communities, and partnerships with farmers, customers, partners, and suppliers. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca .

About BC Dairy

BC Dairy is a not–for–profit association representing British Columbia's dairy farmers, committed to delivering safe, high–quality dairy from local farms to tables across the province. With a mission of inspiring, innovating, and collaborating, the organization emphasizes sustainable farming practices, community support, and nutrition education for schools and health professionals. Guided by a team led by BC dairy producers and a Board of elected and appointed representatives, BC Dairy works to ensure that honest work and nutritious dairy from BC always have a place at the table.

About Alberta MILK

Alberta Milk is a non–profit organization representing dairy farmers across Alberta, dedicated to strengthening the province's dairy industry through innovation, education, policy, marketing, and nutrition efforts. Driven by a mission to inspire, innovate, and collaborate, the organization works closely with producers, processors, and communities to ensure high–quality, locally crafted dairy products reach Albertans while supporting sustainable practices and provincial leadership.

