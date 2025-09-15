Lactalis Canada's Olympic Organic Yogurt Celebrates National Organic Month with a $70,000 Donation to Provincial Organic Associations

Donation in support of organic dairy farming in Canada.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark National Organic Month in September, Lactalis Canada's Olympic Organic yogurt brand is pleased to announce a $70,000 donation to Organic BC, Organic Alberta and Organic Council of Ontario to support organic dairy farming in these provinces. Each association plays a key role in producing organic dairy nationally.

"Olympic Organic is deeply committed to supporting local communities and organic dairy farmers, helping them thrive and support the development of organic agriculture." said Adrienne Pagot-Gerault, General Manager, Yogurt & Cultured, Lactalis Canada. " This new partnership with BC, Alberta and Ontario provincial organic associations continues our ongoing support of organic dairy farmers and farming communities, so that together, we can bring the best of organic dairy to consumers."

The donation for British Columbia will be received by Organic BC, an organization dedicated to advancing organic food systems across the province through advocacy, education, and promotion. In Ontario, the donation will go to the Organic Council of Ontario, which connects farmers, businesses, and consumers to help build a more resilient and sustainable food system for all. In Alberta, the donation will support Organic Alberta and help producers in the transition to organic, along with improving production practices and advancing business development across the sector.

As part of this initiative, Olympic Organic invited Canadians to play an active role in the donation through a summer-long influencer campaign on social media that celebrated organic dairy farming and highlighted each regional organic association. Olympic Organic partnered with three local influencers in BC, Ontario, and Alberta to create informative content that emphasized the natural qualities of Olympic Organic yogurt, including its use of milk from grass-fed cows. Viewers were encouraged to engage with each influencer via comment, like, or share in order to generate a $5 donation to their local organic association. In doing so, participants not only contributed to the cause but were also entered for a chance to win a year's supply of Olympic Organic yogurt.

The resulting $70,000 donation solidifies Olympic Organic's continued commitment to support the future of organic dairy farming in Canada and the communities that make it possible.

About Olympic Organic

Olympic Organic yogurt is a high-quality yogurt made with care with milk from grassfed cows from organic farms in Canada. Olympic Organic is made with 100% natural source ingredients, has no synthetic pesticides, preservatives, or GMOs. Olympic cares for its cows, farmers and the communities they serve, and this drives everything they do. For more information on Olympic Organic yogurts, click here .

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites, including 20 manufacturing facilities, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through its high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca .

SOURCE Lactalis Canada

Media Contact: Kellie Cassidy, [email protected]