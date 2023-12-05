Lacework Publishes Second Edition of The Modern CISO Network: Board Book

More than 200 board-ready security leaders are highlighted in the book's second edition

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, today announced the publication of the second edition of The Modern CISO Network: Board Book . The company launched the first edition of the project in June to help close the cybersecurity knowledge gap in today's boardrooms by highlighting board-ready security leaders.

A May 2023 Harvard Business Review survey of 600 boardrooms revealed just 47 percent regularly interact with their company's CISO. That's likely because most boards don't have anyone with the security expertise to speak the CISO's language. According to research from the CAP Group conducted in early 2023, among Fortune 100 companies, just 51 percent have directors with relevant cybersecurity experience. The situation is even more alarming in the Fortune 500, where only 9 percent of boards have directors with a strong understanding of cybersecurity. In the Russell 3000, just 8 percent of companies have directors with cybersecurity acumen. These statistics underscore the urgent need for organizations to prioritize cybersecurity expertise at the board level to effectively address the evolving threat landscape.

New regulations add inertia to the need for cybersecurity expertise in the boardroom. Since the publication of the first edition of the Modern CISO Network: Board Book in June, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced new cybersecurity rules that go into effect on December 15 . The SEC rules require the Board of Directors of public companies to disclose which members have security experience, make timely disclosures of material incidents, and issue annual reports of the company's cybersecurity risk management, strategy, and governance.

The moment for boards to add cybersecurity expertise is now, and the second edition of The Modern CISO Network: Board Book highlights more than 200 board-ready cybersecurity leaders.

New additions to the book's second edition includes CISOs from organizations like:

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

Liberty Global

SAP

Hugo Boss

and more

Changing The Makeup of Cybersecurity Leadership

For the second edition, Lacework partnered with Equilar , Silicon Valley-based market leader in executive intelligence, and its Equilar Diversity Network (EDN) to help promote cybersecurity leaders from underrepresented groups. EDN is the "registry of registries" consisting of more than 50 leading organizations focused on driving board diversity and changing the way organizations identify diverse board talent. Since inception, more than 2,000 members have joined boards.

This mission is aligned with Lacework, which launched the Secured By Women campaign in winter of 2023 to celebrate exceptional women leaders in cybersecurity. More than 20 percent of profiles in The Modern CISO Network: Board Book are from leaders that identify as women.

To learn more about The Modern CISO Network: Board Book , visit lacework.com . To submit your board bio for future editions, contact [email protected] .

About Lacework

Lacework offers the data-driven security platform for the cloud and is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data — without requiring manually written rules — across an organization's cloud and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Security and DevOps teams around the world trust Lacework to secure cloud-native applications across the full lifecycle from code to cloud. Get started at www.lacework.com .

