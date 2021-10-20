Lacework and Snowflake Partner to Enable Better Cloud Security Analytics and Insights

Integration and pre-built content to accelerate customer security data lake initiatives by breaking down data silos to support compliance, incident response and security metrics

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, today announced a product integration and go-to-market partnership. Making Lacework data easily available in the Snowflake Data Cloud enables organizations to quickly and cost-effectively analyze and report on risk and threats across their cloud and container environments.

Lacework is a data-driven security platform built natively on top of Snowflake that takes tens of billions of security data points and — through intelligent automation and a patented analytics engine — surfaces the handful of security events that matter most in a given day. This visibility gives overloaded and under-resourced security and developer organizations the insights they need to remediate the most pressing security and performance issues quickly, without impacting the agility of the business.

Together, Lacework and Snowflake bring the value of cloud security data to the rest of the business — eliminating barriers between groups focused on protecting the organization. By combining Lacework data into their Snowflake security data lake, customers can:

Gain flexibility with custom analytics : By bringing together cloud security findings from Lacework with other security data in Snowflake, customers can apply complex security policies and SLA logic to identify the issues that matter most to the organization.

: By bringing together cloud security findings from Lacework with other security data in Snowflake, customers can apply complex security policies and SLA logic to identify the issues that matter most to the organization. Power dashboards that serve a broader audience : Cloud security has many stakeholders, and organizations can build dashboards with the combined data that provide all stakeholders with an actionable view as broad or as filtered as needed.

: Cloud security has many stakeholders, and organizations can build dashboards with the combined data that provide all stakeholders with an actionable view as broad or as filtered as needed. Respond to incidents more cost-effectively: Responding to a breach often requires fast access to a year or more of normalized cloud activity logs. Lacework uncovers valuable cloud security data and correlations that aid in incident investigations, and Snowflake's unique architecture supports efficient petabyte-scale investigations with no retention limits.

The partnership includes go-to-market alignment designed to accelerate customer time to value through simplified integration and report templates covering common analytics use cases.

Lacework is also a founding member of the Powered by Snowflake program that launched in June 2021. The program is designed to accelerate the delivery of differentiated applications on Snowflake by supporting developers across all stages of the application journey in Snowflake's Data Cloud. Today there are 100+ 'Powered by' partners, including founding members BlackRock, Lacework, OppLoans and Observe.

In late 2020, Snowflake participated in Lacework's $525 million Series C financing. This new chapter in the Lacework and Snowflake partnership will make it easier for multi-cloud, data-intensive organizations to power an effective security data lake in Snowflake with the visibility and security intelligence from Lacework.

"Clari was among the first to recognize the power of combining Lacework's security intelligence with Snowflake's business intelligence," said Steve Lukose, Director of Security Engineering at Clari. "Together, we created dashboards that enable us to track business and security metrics efficiently across all of our workloads. This enables our security and DevOps teams to prioritize their work, facilitating consistent delivery on service level objectives from an operational and risk perspective."

"With more business critical workloads moving to the cloud, security visibility in those cloud environments is no longer a nice to have - it's an imperative," said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product at Snowflake "Lacework's unique security insights become even more powerful when analyzed in the customer's Snowflake security data lake, allowing stakeholders within and outside the security organization to gain timely and actionable insights into their cloud environments, compliance risks, and ultimately their business."

"A big part of what makes this partnership so powerful is our shared, data-driven DNA. Partnering with an industry leader like Snowflake, whose revolutionary Data Cloud is breaking the mold, truly validates our thesis at Lacework: security is a data problem," said David Hatfield, Chairman and Co-CEO, Lacework. "More and more frequently, security has become a boardroom discussion, and business leaders need an effective way to show progress against their security posture. This partnership enables our customers to not just show that progress, but unlocks value so meaningful they can bet their business on it."

Lacework is the data-driven security platform for the cloud. The Lacework Cloud Security Platform, powered by Polygraph, automates cloud security at scale so our customers can innovate with speed and safety. Polygraph is the only security solution that can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization's AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Customers all over the globe depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with offices all over the world, Lacework is backed by leading investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, among others. Get started at www.lacework.com.

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 212 of the 2021 Fortune 500 as of July 31, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

