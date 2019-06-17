Lace Up Your Running Shoes Canada! Nando's is Giving Away Free Chicken for Charitable #NandosDash

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. guests can enjoy a free flame-grilled ¼ chicken with PERi-PERi fries in exchange for a non-perishable food item at all participating Nando's across Canada. All donations will go to a local charitable partner, so this is your opportunity to help your local community in the fight against hunger and enjoy free PERi-PERi chicken.

"Nando's is invested in the communities we are a part of," said Kevin Lindhorst, CEO at Nando's Canada. "The Dash gives us such a unique opportunity to treat our guests while also giving back to local community food banks. What's not to love?"

"We were a partner last year and the event was a huge success. We appreciate being involved and are grateful for all that Nando's does for the women who use our services,"said Marian Lupu, Sistering Fundraising Associate.



Like every race, this one has a few rules.

The offer is available between 11am and 1pm at all participating Nando's across Canada * on Sunday, June 23rd . Dash participants receive one free flame grilled ¼ chicken with PERi-PERi fries in exchange for a non-perishable food item. It's first-come-first-served so be prepared to race other PERi-PERi fans to get your free fix! It is dine-in only

See you on the June 23rd (if you're speedy enough, that is!)

Join the conversation on social media using #NandosDash @NandosPERiPERi (Twitter) @NandosCanada (Facebook) and @NandosCanada (Instagram)

*Excluding Nando's Metrotown, Nando's Danforth and Nando's Heartland

About Nando's Canada

Nando's was hatched in South Africa in 1987 when Fernando Duarte invited his friend Robbie Brozin to a humble Portuguese eatery in the heart of Rosettenville, South Africa to try some mouth-watering PERi-PERi marinated and basted chicken. It wasn't just the best chicken Robbie had ever tasted; it was love at first bite! The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, you can find Nando's restaurants and PERi-PERi in Canada, America, Australia, the UK and 19 other countries as diverse as Fiji and Bangladesh, with over 1200 locations, including many in Toronto. http://www.nandos.ca/

SOURCE Nando’s Canada

For further information: Sinead Breen, The Colony Project, sinead.breen@colonyproject.com, 647-994-3106