Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc. Introduces Lab™TRIACTIV: The Next Evolution in Dry Eye Management

Revolutionary 3-in-1 Formula Provides Longer Lasting Dry Eye Relief, Setting a New Benchmark for Artificial Tears

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Lab™TRIACTIV, a transformative artificial tear designed to redefine dry eye relief. Powered by advanced cationic liposomal technology, Lab™TRIACTIV targets all three layers of the tear film (lipid, aqueous, and mucin) to provide sustained hydration, enhanced protection, and long-lasting comfort with fewer daily applications.

An Eye Drop Without Compromise

Artificial tears have evolved tremendously since they first appeared in the 1940s. From basic saline solutions to more sophisticated formulations, each innovation has brought us closer to helping people with dry eye disease forget about their eyes so they can get on with life. Lab™TRIACTIV represents the next evolutionary step in this journey.

This is not just another artificial tear. Lab™TRIACTIV's advanced liposomal delivery maximizes bioavailability, ensuring a longer-lasting effect with fewer applications. Preservative-free and contact lens-compatible, it is designed to provide clear, blur-free vision while seamlessly integrating into patients' daily routines.

Intelligent Ingredients, Transformative Relief

Lab™TRIACTIV leverages scientifically proven ingredients to optimize tear film stability and support ocular health. These include:

Stearylamine (cationic agent-positive charge): Anchors to mucin cells (negative charge), stabilizing the tear film for enhanced moisture retention.

Cross-linked sodium hyaluronate: Forms a matrix that resists degradation, for superior hydration and extended relief.

Trehalose: Restores osmotic balance, promotes cell regeneration, and shields against environmental stressors.

Phospholipids: Replenishes the lipid layer, reducing tear evaporation.

Lab™TRIACTIV sets a new benchmark in artificial tears, reducing the need for frequent applications and providing truly transformative relief.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce Lab™TRIACTIV to the Canadian market, reinforcing our commitment to advancing the Visual Health of Patients with solutions that make a real difference," says Polydor Strouthos, President of Labtician Ophthalmics. "Lab™TRIACTIV supports our commitment to redefining industry standards. We are excited to set a new benchmark in dry eye care." Lab™TRIACTIV is now available to eye care professionals. To learn more about how Lab™TRIACTIV is transforming what dry eye relief feels like, visit labtician.com.

About Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.

Labtician Ophthalmics, Labtician Ophthalmics, a manufacturer and commercial partner for eye care products and services is dedicated to advancing visual health, facilitating growth and inspiring action within the eye care industry. Additional information is available at www.labtician.com

SOURCE Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.

