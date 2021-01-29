Labrador Technologies Inc. Announces Conditional Approval of Reverse Takeover Involving Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd.

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Labrador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: LTX) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally approved the previously announced reverse take-over transaction (the "RTO") pursuant to the exclusive software license purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd. ("Claritas"). The technology, known as iRAD (the "License Software" or "iRAD"), was developed and is owned exclusively by Claritas. The Agreement gives Labrador exclusive usage and marketing rights to the License Software for the territory of North America (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Agreement will enable customers who use iRAD to access its medical image enhancement capabilities on a pay for service basis.

Upon the anticipated closing of the Proposed Transaction, it is expected that Labrador will continue to be a Technology Issuer on the TSXV and will be renamed to Claritas HealthTech Inc. Any financial information related to iRAD and Claritas, as appropriate, will be included in the RTO disclosure documentation.

Claritas is a private company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore. All the shares issued pursuant to the Proposed Transaction are subject to TSXV Tier 2 value security escrow conditions entailing the release of the shares from escrow over 36 months. Final acceptance by the TSXV is subject to a number of conditions including confirmation that the proposed private placement has been completed for gross proceeds of at least $2,500,000, as well as all regulatory approval, as applicable.

Trading Halt

Trading in the Labrador common shares has been halted and may remain halted pending TSXV final acceptance including, but not limited to, the approval of the appointment of new board of directors of Labrador to be effective upon completion of the Proposed Transaction and approval to change the name and trading symbol of Labrador upon completion of the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurance that trading in the Labrador common shares will resume prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction.

About Claritas

Claritas is incorporated and headquartered in Singapore. Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence ("AI") with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation. The iRAD software technology has been developed by a team of leading mathematicians and medical scientists over a period of five years. Claritas plans to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives.

About Labrador

Labrador is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), is a reporting issuer in Alberta and British Columbia and its common shares are listed and posted for trading on TSXV and was formerly engaged in the business of development and marketing of data retrieval technology with its registered and head office in Calgary, Alberta.

Cautionary Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Labrador should be considered highly speculative. This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, (the "1933 Act") as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the terms of the Proposed Transaction, conditions and closing of the Proposed Transaction, the capitalization of the resulting issue of the Proposed Transaction and the quality of results, usability and general future success of iRAD. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals, as required. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Labrador assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE Labrador Technologies Inc.

For further information: Kaan Camlioglu, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Labrador Technologies Inc., T: (403) 818-1091, E: [email protected]

