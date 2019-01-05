Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - Cash dividends for the fourth quarter of 2019 - $1.05 per Common Share comprised of a regular dividend of $0.25 and a special dividend of $0.80

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per Common Share. The Directors also declared a special dividend of $0.80 per Common Share for total dividends of $1.05 per Common Share. All amounts are payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019 and to be paid on January 25, 2020.

Total aggregate dividends declared in 2019 was $4.00 per Common Share.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

For further information: John F. Tuer, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 863-7133, E-mail- investor.relations@labradorironore.com

