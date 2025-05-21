Labour Market Information Council (LMIC) Appoints Rebecca Webb as Executive Director to Advance Pan-Canadian Labour Market Collaboration

OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Labour Market Information Council (LMIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Webb as its new Executive Director, effective immediately. Ms. Webb has been serving as Acting Executive Director since March 2024 and previously held the role of Director of Governance and Operations. Her appointment marks a new chapter in LMIC's mandate to improve the timeliness, reliability, and accessibility of labour market information (LMI) across Canada.

With a background in public policy, governance, and operations, Webb has helped guide LMIC through an important period of transition. As Acting Executive Director, she worked closely with the senior leadership team to ensure continuity and lay the groundwork for LMIC's next strategic plan, launching in 2026.

"The Board is confident that Rebecca's appointment will strengthen LMIC's leadership and deepen our ability to respond to Canada's evolving labour market information needs," said Suzanne Harbottle, Chair of LMIC's Board of Directors and Assistant Deputy Minister, Labour and Workforce Strategies, Jobs, Economy and Northern Development with the Government of Alberta. "She has already demonstrated a deep commitment to collaboration and excellence during her time as Acting Executive Director."

Webb emphasized her commitment to LMIC's pan-Canadian mission and driving innovation in Canada's LMI ecosystem. "I'm honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time," said Webb. "Our focus remains clear: deliver accessible, actionable insights that help Canadians—and the organizations that serve them—make informed decisions in a rapidly changing world of work."

In her capacity as Executive Director, Webb will oversee the implementation of LMIC's strategic and operational plans, while continuing to advance national collaboration on key labour market challenges through partnerships with government, researchers, and industry.

About the Labour Market Information Council

The Labour Market Information Council (LMIC) is a pan-Canadian non-profit organization committed to improving the accessibility, reliability, and relevance of labour market information. LMIC works with governments, researchers, and ecosystem partners to inform decision-making and empower Canadians with the insights they need to navigate the changing world of work.

