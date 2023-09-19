Labatt Breweries of Canada Joins Invert's Climate Action Platform for Enterprise

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company") announced today that Labatt Breweries of Canada (Labatt) has joined the growing list of companies deploying Invert's Climate Action Platform for Enterprise. The first of its kind at Labatt, the program engages employees in collective climate action while aligning to the organization's 2025 Sustainability Goals.

"Through this initiative, Labatt is setting an example for Canadian businesses by continuing to expand their culture of taking climate action throughout their operations," said Rade Kovacevic, co-CEO, Invert. "Labatt is providing employees with the tools, resources, and education to make a measurable impact."

Through the enterprise platform, Labatt employees will be able to measure, track, and reduce their carbon emissions while being recognized for their contribution to reducing the company's overall Scope 3 impact. Sustainability challenges, climate action education, and supporting climate positive projects will further drive individual understanding of climate impacts and support the achievement of personal emissions goals.

"Invert's Climate Action Platform for Enterprise is an important tool in engaging our employees in initiatives that have a direct and positive impact on our environmental objectives while also allowing us to extend that impact to the individual level," noted Jeff Ryan, VP Legal & Corporate Affairs, Labatt. "Working together towards common goals will help us to achieve our sustainability targets and make a meaningful contribution to addressing climate change."

In addition to providing the means for input, measurement, and tracking, the platform also supports Labatt in recognizing employees by means of lasting, impactful rewards in the form of carbon offsets, allowing team members to reach their personal climate action goals.

Sustainability and environmental stewardship has been at the heart of Labatt operations since 1970. In 2018, the company introduced their 2025 Sustainability Goals focused on smart agriculture, water stewardship, circular packaging, and climate action.

About Invert

Invert is a leading carbon-reduction company committed to empowering individuals, communities, and businesses to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future. We empower action through carbon project origination and financing, sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses, and providing a software platform for organizations to bring employees along the climate-action journey.

The Invert Climate Action Platform for Enterprise enables organizations to engage their employees in collective action to actualize sustainability goals and objectives while providing the tools to track and report on measurable impacts.

Please visit our website for more information: invert.world.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada has been one of Canada's most respected companies for 175 years with roots back to 1847 in London, Ontario, when a farmer named John Kinder Labatt first entered the business of brewing. Since then, the company has grown to include seven key breweries from coast-to-coast, as well as four craft breweries, 70 brands and over 3,600 skilled craftspeople and professionals. We know that we're only as strong as the communities where we live and work, which is why we've been making positive contributions since before Confederation. Today, that dedication to supporting Canadian communities, which includes our many responsible drinking and environmental sustainability programs, is summed up in our purpose: We Dream Big to Create a Future with More Cheers. Our employees are the driving force behind these efforts, rising to the challenge time and time again to lend a hand. And with their dedication to supporting their fellow Canadians matched only by their passion for brewing Canada's best-loved beers, we know that Labatt is here to stay.

