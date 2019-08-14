La Vie en Rose continues its substantial growth

The leading Canadian lingerie retailer is opening its first store in China, in the city of Guangzhou

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Now with over 360 stores, including 95 stores outside of Canada in over 15 countries, la Vie en Rose is continuing its expansion with the opening of its first sale point in China, in Guangzhou's PO Park shopping mall. The store's launch is plan for August 30, 2019. In parallel with the store opening, la Vie en Rose's products will become available on the Chinese online retail platform Tmall. The Canadian firm Web Presence in China, which specializes in e-commerce and digital marketing in the country, supports the company's efforts on that end.

Until now, la Vie en Rose international stores were operated through a franchise model. The company, whose head office and distribution centre are still based in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood, began its international growth in 2004, eight years after being acquired by the current President and CEO, François Roberge.

"We were ready to accept the challenge of taking our first steps in China. We are looking at our first two years in the country as a real learning period. It's very important to understand how the market works in order to build a foundation for our expansion," says François Roberge, President and CEO of la Vie en Rose.

"Over the next two years, we plan on opening several physical locations in Guangzhou and continuing our expansion in China from there," explains Aurélie Daoust-Lalande, Vice-President, Strategy and Development at la Vie en Rose. "We have the ambitious goal of doubling the size and profitability of the company by 2022, and our expansion outside of Canada will definitely play a major role in achieving this objective."

About la Vie en Rose

La Vie en Rose is the leading Canadian specialty lingerie and swimwear retailer catering to women aged 25-45. Known as a bra specialist, la Vie en Rose also offers a range of lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, as well as swimwear, beachwear and accessories. Acquired in 1996 by President and CEO François Roberge, the chain now counts over 265 boutiques nationwide and 3 000 employees. Since the beginning of its international expansion in 2004, la Vie en Rose has opened nearly 100 boutiques outside Canada, in 15 countries. Headquartered in Montreal, la Vie en Rose is a true Canadian success story and continues its international growth.

