La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 - Positive outcomes from a major campaign to help people discover or rediscover Baie-James

CHIBOUGAMAU, QC, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - "Exceptional quality of life, breathtaking scenery, caring people, and endless job opportunities" are the realities of northern Quebec that have been highlighted through the major outreach campaign La Ruée vers le Nord 2019, spearheaded by regional promotion company Attraction Nord. Through different initiatives, this major outreach project has showcased the true value of Baie-James by shining a spotlight on its distinctive character as a land where people can both realize their ambitions and have fun. This event was made possible thanks to the financial participation of the Government of Quebec.

"La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 is an ambitious and long-term project to promote the region and recruit employees that was made possible thanks to the help of many partners," said Nancy Lapointe, spokesperson for the campaign. "I am particularly proud of the collective engagement that this campaign has created and the extraordinary way that the profile of our beautiful region has been raised. Together, we have shown that Baie-James is a magnificent region that offers an incredible quality of life."

This campaign, which reached millions of people, came in the form of an advertising offensive, media partnerships, and positioning on social media. Other components included a network of ambassadors, a physical tour through four major Quebec cities, a campaign website, various partnerships, and promotional videos produced specifically for the project. However, the region has not stopped positioning itself throughout all of Quebec. Thanks to a partnership with Autobus Maheux, people in many regions in Quebec will get the chance to see the official bus decked out in the campaign colours over the coming year.

This major regional promotion effort has come about from the support of many organizations, institutions and companies: Centre de formation professionnelle de la Baie-James (CFPBJ); Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH); Administration régionale Baie-James (ARBJ); Commission scolaire de la Baie-James (CSBJ); Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale (MTESS); Société du Plan Nord (SPN); Centre d'études collégiales à Chibougamau/Services aux entreprises et aux collectivités of the Centre d'études collégiales à Chibougamau; the cities of Chibougamau, Matagami, Chapais and Lebel-sur-Quévillon; Barrette-Chapais; Nexolia; EACOM Timber Corporation; Chantiers Chibougamau/Nordic Kraft; Centre régional de santé et de services sociaux (CRSSS) de la Baie-James; and Tourisme Baie-James.

Marie-Claude Brousseau, Director General, ARBJ

"La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 helped showcase Baie-James throughout Quebec by emphasizing the region's distinctive and unique features. We are proud to have contributed to such a large-scale project in collaboration with partners in the region."

Michel Laplace, Director General, CSBJ

"La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 has helped people get to know our organization and our region by highlighting the territory, its services and tourist attractions, and everything that characterizes us here north of the 49th parallel. These initiatives are a perfect complement to our own, such as our Prof en liberté campaign to recruit teachers who are bold, adventurous and ready for the northern experience."

Dave Harvey, Director of the Centre d'études collégiales à Chibougamau

"The Centre d'études collégiales à Chibougamau reflects our region, as it is dynamic, proactive and extremely human-focused. As Quebec's first centre for collegial studies that was established nearly 40 years ago, we promote access to higher education for all residents in the region while pursuing our mission to support the region's social and economic development. We are proud to have contributed to La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 and helped illustrate the full potential of Baie-James as a 'land of ambition'!"

Anik Racicot, Director of Economic Development, Ville de Lebel-sur-Quévillon

"By participating in La Ruée vers le Nord 2019, Lebel-sur-Quévillon has stood out and positioned itself as the perfect place for a bright future where people can enjoy an exceptional quality of life that balances work, family and leisure, and above all, where they can thrive and take part in the many sports and cultural events we have to offer."

Pierre Maheux, President, Groupe Autobus Maheux

"Autobus Maheux is proud to have joined this project as the official vehicle for this amazing tour of Quebec. Our company, which is resolutely regional and well-established in Nord-du-Québec, didn't hesitate for a second to show off the image of the Ruée vers le Nord campaign. We are always ready and determined to remind everyone in Quebec, and especially people in its major centres, that Nord-du-Québec is a beautiful and amazing region with a quality of life that is second to none. We are also proud to keep the adventure going by continuing the Ruée vers le Nord coach to let people know about our region's attractions. This Autobus Maheux bus will continue its journey with the Attraction Nord colours on charter group trips and regional and provincial intercity routes throughout Quebec over the next year and beyond."

About Attraction Nord

Attraction Nord is the regional promotion organization for the Baie-James area in Nord-du-Québec and the partner and promoter for Place aux jeunes en région. Its mandate is to promote Baie-James and its employment and training opportunities and way of life. To achieve its mission, the organization conveys the visual identity Baie-James, Terre d'ambition and is responsible for managing the website baiejames.ca.

For further information: Source, Nancy Lapointe, Coordinator, Attraction Nord, [email protected]; Media Information, Marie-Michelle Chartier, Consultant, H+K Strategies, 514 435-7208, [email protected]

