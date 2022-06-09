La Grande Roue de Montréal takes note of the CNESST report concerning the accident that occurred on December 25, 2021

MONTREAL, June 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - La Grande Roue de Montréal takes note of the final report of the CNESST, which reviews the circumstances of the accident that led to the death of its employee Mr. Riley Valcin on December 25, 2021.

The management team of La Grande Roue de Montréal would like to express its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Valcin. "This is a tragic and unfortunate accident, and we are deeply sorry and saddened," said Lawrence Esso, spokesperson for the Ferris Wheel.

The company cooperated fully with CNESST inspectors throughout the investigation into Mr. Valcin's death. All major corrective measures requested have been implemented.

"In order to ensure the safety of our employees and the public, we immediately took action to respond to the CNESST's requests by adding additional safety measures," said Ms. Esso.

At the time of the accident, La Grande Roue met the health and safety standards in the amusement park sector, as noted by industry experts.

"La Grande Roue de Montréal had taken all the necessary steps to ensure the proper operation of the wheel and the safety of its employees," said Cindy Sypher, life safety and risk management expert for temporary structures and rides, and President of Sypher & Associates Field Engineering Ltd.

In effort to raise its standards, La Grande Roue de Montréal has committed to going beyond the CNESST recommendations, notably by improving the training procedure for all candidates for the position of operator, which today is significantly more thorough than at the time of the accident. In addition, the company will be accompanied by an independent consulting firm to benefit from objective expertise and ensure ongoing best practices when it comes to health and safety on site.

About La Grande Roue de Montréal

La Grande Roue is the iconic 60-metre-high wheel located in the Old Port of Montreal, built at the time of the city's 375th anniversary celebrations. Open to the public since September 1, 2017, it is the tallest wheel in Canada. La Grande Roue is currently managed by Henk Addink, who has been the CEO since December 16, 2019.

About Sypher & Associates Field Engineering Ltd

Sypher & Associates Field Engineering Ltd (S.A.F.E) has been providing risk management consulting services to the entertainment, special events and manufacturing industries since 2009. S.A.F.E performs compliance assessments on a variety of rides, while overseeing risk management for many of the world's leading public events.

