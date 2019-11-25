La Capitale launches a new disability claims management approach

The continually rising costs associated with disability related to mental health pose a challenge for employers wishing to offer affordable, quality coverage to their employees. La Capitale will use Internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), pharmacogenetics and medication use optimization, to promote a faster return to health and thus shorten disability periods. This innovative approach to mental health stems from partnerships with firms specializing in healthcare.

"Knowing that psychological illnesses represent approximately 70% of disability benefit costs and that 70% of patients in Canada do not take their medication as instructed by their physician, we considered it necessary to offer complementary disability management services in a mental health context. Each of these services individually has a positive impact on recovery. We are confident that, when combined, they will have an even stronger impact," said Mario Albert, Executive Vice-President of Group Insurance at La Capitale.

In partnership with MindBeacon Health, La Capitale offers online self-management to those with mental health issues. Eligible disability claimants also have access to a mental health therapist through a digital platform. The service, which uses the proven CBT approach to help reduce symptoms, is personalized and available 24/7, thus offering greater autonomy.

In partnership with BiogeniQ, La Capitale is offering optimization of the therapeutic approach through pharmacogenetics. Certain insureds who agree to be involved in the process will have an opportunity to undergo genetic testing that can predict their response to medication. The test results are confidential and are not shared with La Capitale. The information is sent only to the attending physician, allowing him or her to identify the preferred medications and optimize the treatment prescribed.

Lastly, in partnership with MedHelper, La Capitale is offering certain disability claimants a mobile app that promotes optimal medication compliance. This user-friendly tool will enable participants to plan their dosages, schedule reminders, keep track of their medication supply and know when to renew their prescription.

This innovative integrated approach is part of La Capitale's health and wellness continuum, which offers interventions that focus on individual participants and their specific needs.

About La Capitale

La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services, created in 1940, has a strong presence across Quebec and throughout Canada. With over 2,686 employees and guided by the values of mutualism on which it was founded, La Capitale works with clients to build, protect and value what they feel counts for their financial security. It offers insurance products and financial services to the general public, as well as to Quebec public service employees. With assets of $7.4 billion, La Capitale occupies a choice position among leading insurers in Canada.

SOURCE La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services

For further information: Jean-Pascal Lavoie, Media Relations and Public Affairs Advisor, 418 747-8053, 418 559-7738

Related Links

www.lacapitale.com

