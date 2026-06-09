La Caisse to become sole owner of the A25 Concession, acquiring Transurban's remaining stake

Plenary Americas, a La Caisse portfolio company, will support the asset's day-to-day operations, ensuring service continuity for users

MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Global investment group La Caisse today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Transurban's remaining 50% interest in the A25 Concession, bringing its ownership from 50% to 100% and making it the sole owner of this strategic asset. The equity investment is CAD 280 million. This transaction follows La Caisse's initial investment in 2023, when it acquired a 50% stake from Transurban in the A25 Concession, a 7.2-km link consisting of a highway and toll bridge that plays a key role in Greater Montréal's transportation network.

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure and Sustainability at La Caisse, said: "By becoming sole owner, La Caisse strengthens its position in a Québec asset it knows well, while gaining greater flexibility in its management. As one of only two public-private partnership toll roads in Québec, the A25 Concession plays an important role in mobility across Greater Montréal by connecting the east end of Montréal to fast-growing economic areas on the North Shore."

Following the transaction, Plenary Americas, a La Caisse portfolio company, will support the asset's day–to–day operations. Plenary Americas is a recognized developer, manager and operator of infrastructure assets, particularly in public-private partnership models. It operates multiple road assets across North America and brings strong expertise in managing complex partnerships and specialized subcontractors.

A25 customers will not be affected by the transaction. Payment methods and customer support channels, including the website and service centre, will continue to operate as usual.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

For more than 60 years, La Caisse has invested with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for its 48 depositors, who represent over six million Quebecers, while contributing to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, La Caisse is active in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, its net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. Learn more at LaCaisse.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

SOURCE La Caisse

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