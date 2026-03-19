MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - La Caisse today announced the appointment of Emmanuelle Leclerc-Granger as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial and Information Officer.

With twenty years of experience in global organizations, Ms. Leclerc-Granger has been Chief Financial Officer of the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group since 2021. Responsible for global financial management, international taxation, treasury and information technology, as well as strategic planning and investor communications, her leadership has stood out, both during periods of growth and in more demanding contexts. Before joining Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in 2016, she rose the ranks over ten years at KPMG, where she worked in audit and financial services with multinationals.

"Emmanuelle is a seasoned professional, recognized for her ability to rally her teams during periods of transformation. In a continuously evolving environment, especially influenced by technological developments and their impact on how we operate, her corporate experience and strategic mindset will help advance our practices and support our organization's long-term performance," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of La Caisse. "Emmanuelle joins an Executive Committee composed of leaders with diverse expertise and perspectives, who have a deep understanding of business and who are committed to the major role our organization plays in Quebec."

Ms. Leclerc-Granger will be responsible for managing two key areas of the organization's operations:

The Finance function , which includes financial planning, governance and operations, corporate accounting, performance evaluation, taxation, procurement and banking relationships

, which includes financial planning, governance and operations, corporate accounting, performance evaluation, taxation, procurement and banking relationships The Information Technology function, which is focused on platforms and systems, as well as information security

"La Caisse stands apart for its ambition, its impact and the quality of its teams. I look forward to working closely with all groups on advancing our strategy and pursuing the transformation of the finance and IT operations into true drivers of performance and decision-making," added Emmanuelle Leclerc–Granger.

She will sit on the Executive Committee and report to the President and CEO. Ms. Leclerc-Granger will start her new position on April 13.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we're active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

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SOURCE La Caisse