MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - La Belle et La Bœuf, the Canadian restaurant chain renowned for its premium burgers and unique mixology cocktails has launched a never-before-seen campaign that sent one of its signature burgers, Captain Flam into outer space.

In a pioneering venture orchestrated with UK's stellar sensation, Sent into Space, and proudly supported by the legendary Coors Light, La Belle et La Bœuf has proven that the sky is not the limit when marketing is concerned.

Marking a historic milestone, they're now the first restaurant from Canada to launch a burger into space, soaring high, close to 120,000 feet and landed back safely back on the ground. As the burger floated in the cosmos, so did the essence of exploration and daring marketing tactics. La Belle et La Bœuf's choice to send their celestial emissary, the Captain Flam burger, is nothing short of genius.

Known for their audacious marketing escapades that defy norms, La Belle et La Bœuf has outdone themselves this time by going beyond our planet's boundaries. To celebrate this awe-inspiring milestone, La Belle et La Bœuf introduces the "Space Combo" – an exquisite duo of the scrumptious Captain Flam burger and the refreshing Coors Light Beer. Starting August 28th, 2023, burger aficionados can indulge in the cosmic delight that that includes combination of grilled beef patty, melted cheese, crispy bacon and special sauce that commemorates this historic achievement at all of their restaurants. Proceeds from the "Space Combo" throughout the month of September (purchased in the restaurant) will be contributed to Les Banques alimentaire du Québec.

"We're very grateful to La Belle et La Bœuf for approaching us with this collaboration. The company's generosity comes at a time when our provincial food aid network must respond to a record 2.2 million requests each month. I encourage restaurant customers to take advantage of this attractive offer, which will also help us support those in need." Martin Munger, General Manager, Les Banques alimentaires du Québec.

"We are excited to take our burgers to new heights!" said Marketing Director Shabbir Chowdhury. "It is a great way for us to showcase our signature Captain Flam burger and demonstrate our commitment to creating unique and out of this world campaigns''.

"This once in a lifetime opportunity will be documented through photos and videos taken from the weather balloon during its flight up into the sky. The video footage will also feature interviews and explain the six months preparation it took our team'' continues Chowdhury.

The Journey: How, How Long, and Why?

Ever wondered how they did it? The burger journeyed to space through the expertise of the UK's Sent Into Space – employing a weather balloon to defy gravity itself. The campaign took over six months of preparation, the setup took a month in the UK and 3 hours in Montreal, followed by additional time for the space journey.

In order to make this happen, La Belle et La Boeuf teamed up with experts in aerospace technology and design who helped La Belle et La Boeuf get their mouthwatering burger safely off the ground. This ambitious mission was made possible by partnering with Sent Into Space, a private space company based in England that specializes in launching payloads into near space. After extensive preparation and testing, the team at Sent Into Space successfully launched the Captain Flam burger to its destination on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

It took approximately 2-3 hours to inflate. Following that, the balloon ascended for about 1 hour and 40 minutes at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, and lingered in the stratosphere for a few minutes before bursting. Slowly, it began its descent back to Earth, marking the completion of an epic journey.

La Belle et La Boeuf is no stranger to creative marketing campaigns; from their FU** Cancer campaign to viral contests to the nuclear burgers, the burger bar chain sure knows how to create a reaction.

"At La Belle et La Boeuf, we believe that there are no boundaries when it comes to innovation and creativity. This project is a testament to our commitment to pushing the envelope and providing our customers with the ultimate burger experience." says Marketing Vice-President Vlad Ciobanu

About La Belle et L a Bœuf

A leader in the world of burgers, La Belle et La Bœuf offers a unique menu with premium quality ingredients. Made from incomparable, 100% natural Certified Angus beef ground chuck, their meat is never frozen and without any hormonal additives. Each bite will be a memorable experience.

La Belle et La Bœuf is the first restaurant in Canada to incorporate mixology and tabletop gaming. They offer a variety of premium alcohol-based cocktails concocted by our experts. For more information, please visit belleetboeuf.com.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

Sent into Space

"We at Sent Into Space have always been passionate about pushing the boundaries of what's possible, but launching the Captain Flam burger into near space was an endeavour that combined culinary delight with aerospace innovation in ways we'd never imagined. Collaborating with La Belle et La Boeuf wasn't just about launching a burger; it was about celebrating the boundless creativity of two industries coming together. We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved, and this mission is a testament to the brilliance that can emerge when culinary arts meet space technology. Here's to more groundbreaking ventures in the cosmos with LBLB in the future - watch this space…" - Chris Rose, Head of Projects at Sent Into Space

