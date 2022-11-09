MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In November we remember and honour armed force members. La Belle et La Boeuf Burger Bar is hosting their 5th consecutive Remembrance Day lunch for those who served or are serving our country. Free meals can be enjoyed at all of their 17 restaurants across the province.

To date, the restaurant chain has provided over 7,500 meals on Remembrance Day. Free lunch is served on November 11 from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM (military card and reservations are required). The Burger Bar offers 3 choices off of their menu, which includes: their classic burger, regular poutine, or mac & cheese.

The annual lunch also has a personal significance to the brand as close family members of employees have served in the armed forces. This initiative was created as a token of their appreciation and the brand and team plan to continue this tradition for years to come.

"We are extremely proud and happy to be able to host our 5th annual lunch for veterans and active military members. On behalf of our franchisees, staff and our head office, we thank all of our military members for their devotion to our country. This event allows us our team to connect with very important members of our community and it is our absolute pleasure to host everyone for lunch." Vlad Ciobanu, Foodtastic's Vice President of Marketing.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is the franchisor of multiple restaurant concepts including La Belle et La Boeuf, Milestones, Pita Pit, Second Cup, Monza, Copper Branch, Carlos&Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, Au Coq, Rotisseries Fusée, Rotisseries Benny, Chocolato, Big Rig, La Chambre, L'Gros Luxe, Gatto Matto and Bacaro. Foodtastic is a leader in the restaurant franchising business, with over 700 restaurants and $700 million in annualized sales.

