L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Lithium ONE Environmental Inc. ("L1X Corp" or "L1X") announced today that testing has been completed and they are moving forward with the construction of a 2500 tonnes LCE per annum production facility for the clean extraction of lithium and hydrogen on their land adjacent to a confirmed salar in Catamarca Argentina (heart of the lithium triangle) containing over 3 million tonnes of lithium (LCE) following the successful viability testing including nano-extraction, mass manufacturing capability and technical scalability.

Their proprietary nano-extraction technology facility delivers:

ZERO external water consumption

No pollution (land, air or water)

99% lithium capture from source

Multi-mineral capture capability

Ultra-Pure Water (UPW) is a bi-product from processing

UPW is used for the extraction and delivery of HYDROGEN and OXYGEN

L1X is commencing their project financing via Private Placement as follows:

$5M will be allocated to Series A

will be allocated to Series A $30M for Series B providing equity for the debt facility that is being negotiated

for Series B providing equity for the debt facility that is being negotiated Their land asset +$100M, can be used as security

David Stevenson, CEO stated, "I am very proud of how our team of leading global experts have overcome the technical deficiencies of DLE and Reverse Osmosis technologies while keeping a low OpEx and CapEx within market expectations."

Our low OpEx, being fully ESG compliant and the ability to operate at high elevation, provides the long-term viability for all of our projects.

Mr. Stevenson added, "This technology is fully commercialized, and field tested, allowing us to deploy subsequent 30,000-tpa production facilities to help meet global demand. This sets the stage to continue with our global strategy including future purchases, JV's, off-take agreements and IPO."

For more information or to request an investor package please visit L1X at: www.L1XCORP.com

Lithium ONE Environmental Inc. (L1X) is a privately held Canadian clean mining company of lithium and EV minerals with +100,000 hectares of land and salar assets in Argentina.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We seek safe harbor.

