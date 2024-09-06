L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD. ISSUES REPORT UNDER EARLY WARNING REQUIREMENTS

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - L1 Capital Pty Ltd ("L1 Capital") announces that it exercises control and direction over 10% of the common shares of K92 Mining Inc., a TSX-listed company ("K92").

On September 5, 2024, L1 Capital, through funds for which L1 Capital acts as investment manager, increased its beneficial ownership of K92 shares to 23,866,658 common shares. The average price for the most recent acquisition was C$7.2968 per share.

Pursuant to the most recent interim MD&A of K92, as at August 13, 2024, K92 had 237,478,640 common shares issued and outstanding.

L1 Capital holds the shares for investment purposes. Depending on various factors, L1 Capital may take such actions with respect to its investment in K92 as it deems appropriate, including, without limitation, purchasing additional securities of K92 or selling some or all of the securities, engaging in hedging or similar transactions with respect to securities of K92 and/or otherwise changing its intentions with respect to the purpose of its investment in K92.

TheaddressofL1 Capital is Level 45, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000.

The head office of K92 is 488-1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V7.

For Further Information

A report on Form 62-103F1 – Required Disclosure Under the Early Warning Requirements will be filed by L1 Capital in accordance with National Instrument 62-104 and will be available under L1 Capital's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

You can also request a copy of the report from:

Kevin R. West

SkyLaw Professional Corporation

1.416.759.5299

SOURCE L1 Capital Pty Ltd