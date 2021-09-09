L'Oréal Paris Celebrates Women in Cinema

"We feel proud and privileged to elevate extraordinary women influencing positive change in the film industry and beyond," s aid Ali Fakih, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris Canada. "The contributions and achievements of the remarkable women in the film industry, and the meaningful impact they have, perfectly embodies what L'Oréal Paris has always stood for."

Celebrating Women in Film

Building on the success of mentorship initiatives implemented by the brand at last year's TIFF, and in recognition that more support is needed to champion female voices in the film industry, L'Oréal Paris resumes their video series tailored to sharing the unique and powerful stories of Canadian women creators. This year, the five trailblazers featured in the series include producer Aisling Chin-Yee, writer, director and producer Naledi Jackson, director and screenwriter Nicole Dorsey, writer and director Rama Rau, and actress Roseanne Supernault. The series can be viewed during the festival online at lorealparis.ca

This year also marks the second time L'Oréal Paris is partnering with TIFF on the Pay it Forward industry passes initiative. The coveted industry passes provide access to networking opportunities and talent accelerator programs, including filmmaker labs, writers' studios, and industry conferences. To continue to foster change in the perception of the roles of women in the film business, and advocate for diversity, L'Oréal Paris will gift their passes to rising female talent and organizations supporting women and non-binary people of colour working in the film industry including, Black Women Film! Canada, Brown Girls Doc Mafia and Women of Color Unite.

Beginning September 9 and for the duration of the festival, $1.00 from every purchase of L'Oréal Paris' cinema-inspired make-up kits, will be donated to TIFF's Share Her Journey. The powerful global movement, developed by TIFF in 2016 is committed to addressing gender parity and championing women in front of and behind the camera, at every stage of their professional journey. The brand's 3-piece kits, drama and romance themed lines, will be available exclusively on Amazon.ca

In Conversation with Eva Langoria – September 13

To reinforce the positive impact women-supporting-women can have on inspiring a greater sense of self-worth for all, celebrated actress, producer, and L'Oréal Paris spokesperson, Eva Longoria will partake in an open discussion centred around her personal experiences within in the film industry. On September 13, Eva will share insights into the obstacles she has faced as a Latina woman in the business, views on how to continue the momentum for eradicating bias and championing diverse female voices, and her role in the evolution of the beauty industry within the L'Oréal Paris family.

TIFF Emerging Talent Award, sponsored by L'Oréal Paris and supported by MGM – September 18

On September 18, Eva Longoria will also congratulate (virtually) this year's winner of the TIFF Emerging Talent Award, presented by L'Oréal Paris and with the support of MGM. Aligned with the core values of the brand, the Award recognizes and celebrates the outstanding contributions of a woman pushing boundaries and inspiring others to greatness. This year's award recipient is rising Canadian creator, Danis Goulet. Danis' highly anticipated debut feature film Night Raiders will have its gala premiere on September 10.

The 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards will be awarded and broadcast on Saturday, September 18, at 7pm ET, 8pm AT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found and will be streamed internationally by Variety.

About L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris, the world's no.1 beauty brand, is dedicated to empowering women and men by offering the most luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. For most, the name "L'Oréal" is immediately evocative of the brand's signature phrase, "Because I'm Worth It."— the tagline behind the legendary advertising campaign for the Superior Preference® hair colour launch in 1973. Today, it represents the essence of the L'Oréal Paris brand as a whole, a spirit which is about helping every woman – and man - embrace their unique beauty while reinforcing their inner sense of self-worth. For more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has held an unparalleled commitment to advancement in technology, innovation and research, providing ground-breaking, high-quality products for women, men, and children of all ages and ethnicities in five major beauty categories: cosmetics, skincare, hair colour, haircare, and men's grooming.

About TIFF

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization whose mission is to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival in September; TIFF Bell Lightbox, which features five cinemas, major exhibitions, and learning and entertainment facilities; and innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $189 million CAD. TIFF Bell Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including Founding Sponsor Bell, the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net

