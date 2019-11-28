L'Oréal Paris calls on Canadians to nominate extraordinary women for the 2020 Women of Worth Grant Award Program

Proudly entering its fourth year, the signature philanthropic initiative honours a diverse group of trailblazing Canadian women. The awards shine a spotlight on extraordinary women who selflessly volunteer their time to serve their communities and make a positive impact on the lives of others. Now through January 5, 2020 all Canadians are encouraged to nominate women who demonstrate commitment and leadership, make significant contributions across a breadth of causes and important initiatives and strive to create a more beautiful and accepting world for everyone.

"These remarkable Canadian innovators possess unrelenting drive, passion and commitment and inspire us by their generosity and selflessness for the crucial causes they champion," said Milan Mladjenovic, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris Canada. "Every year, we are deeply moved by the personal motivations of the honourees and the beautiful impact their accomplishments continue to make to the lives of others and our world. These women show tremendous heart in all that they do, and we are humbled by their spirit and achievements."

The nominees will be judged on four distinct criteria: addressing a crucial need in the community; the impact their inspiring contributions have made; their innovation on developing solutions; and their passion to evoke change and inspire future generations. The 10 select women will each receive a $10,000 donation to their non-profit cause and the chance to be recognized as a L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth honouree – joining an esteemed alumni of women who continue to make a tremendous impact in their communities. Additionally, the 10 honourees will receive an all-expense paid trip for two to Toronto to attend the notable, star-studded awards gala hosted by L'Oréal Paris on March 8, 2020, coinciding with International Women's Day.

"I am extremely honoured to be part of the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth alumni. As a small grassroots organization, it is difficult to receive the exposure you need to advocate for your cause," said Lynne Rosychuk, 2019 Women of Worth Canada National Honouree. "As a result of being named the National Woman of Worth Honouree, our organization – The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation - has gained global recognition and been acknowledged in the House of Commons by our MP, Dane Lloyd. We have also received many donations and support from new volunteers. It is difficult to talk about domestic violence and I truly appreciate the opportunity L'Oréal Paris gave me to platform the important work we are doing".

The innovations of past award recipients have resulted in significant advancements in supporting Canadian families struggling with food insecurity; providing means for families to break free of domestic violence; increasing accessibility of cultural and tourist services for those living with limited physical abilities; evolving the preservation and protection of our environment and lifting socio-economic barriers of access to menstrual products for Northern Indigenous communities.

"How can one not feel inspired after seeing the astounding difference a few people can make to effect real change in their communities and beyond," said Aja Naomi King, L'Oréal Paris Ambassador.

In February 2020, the 10 nominees will be announced, and Canadians will have the opportunity to vote for a National Honouree to be awarded an additional $10,000 grant for her non-profit cause. At that time, the public can visit www.WomenofWorth.ca to read more details about each Honouree's inspirational cause. Voters can cast one online vote per email address, each day until March 4th. These votes will be a contributing factor in the judging panel's selection of the 2020 National Honouree.

To learn more about past Canadian Honourees, or to nominate a woman making a difference, please visit womenofworth.ca.

