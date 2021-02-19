On International Women's Day, $110,000 in charitable grants will be presented to 10 inspiring Canadian women who tirelessly work to restore a new sense of hope in their communities

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Paris Canada today announced the remarkable recipients of its annual Women of Worth program. Year after year, this philanthropic initiative honours an extraordinary group of strong, diverse, and passionate women leaders, who work tirelessly to implement global change and bring hope to Canadians. These fearless champions devote their time, resources, heart, and soul, into finding innovative programs, inspiring solutions, and providing crucial support. These remarkable women continue to push and innovate, especially during these current challenging times, and are being recognized for their on-going fight for positive and critical change.

This year, the brand welcomes 10 remarkable women to join the accomplished Women of Worth alumni; all of whom are redefining generosity, living with extraordinary purpose, and working to heal and grow communities. Over the past five years, L'Oréal Paris have bestowed over half a million dollars across fifty organizations in Canada, some of which include the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse, food insecurity, support of marginalized communities and underserved youth, environmental sustainability, the development of platforms for BIPOC communities, and more.

"Each year, we are humbled by these selfless women whose contributions unequivocally improve the lives of others and brighten our future," said Ali Fakih, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris Canada. "These women are beacons of hope for generations to come; their innovations to create impactful change and the spirit in which they work, perfectly embodies what L'Oréal Paris has always stood for. These passionate individuals are most certainly women of worth."

The 2021 Women of Worth honourees are held in high esteem for the considerable influence their actions have had across a variety of causes and initiatives. On International Women's Day, a $10,000 grant will be presented to each honouree towards her charity.

The 2021 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Canadian Honourees are:

(in alphabetical order)

Elise Konadu Ahenkorah, #shemeets in Calgary, AB is dedicated to helping the next generation of female BIPOC entrepreneurs and innovators through providing networks, training, mentorship, and resources for professional growth.

Simryn Atwal, Bridge the Gap Mental Health Association in Surrey, BC actively delivers mental health educational programs to marginalized groups in society, making resources and peer-to-peer facilitation more accessible.

Cindy Blakely, New Circles Community Services in Toronto, ON is a multi-tiered agency that provides essential support, including clothing, training, and settlement to newcomer and low-income Canadian families.

Boma Brown, Support Network for Indigenous Women & Women of Colour (SNIWWOC) in Victoria, B.C. and Toronto, ON addresses the barriers to access reproductive healthcare for black, Indigenous, and other racialized women, by empowering them through a holistic and integrated model, offering a range of services to women.

Rhonelle Bruder, Project iRISE in Toronto, ON is a survivor-led organization that offers innovative skills and leadership development programs for at-risk youth and survivors of human trafficking and gender-based violence.

Dr. Marie Josée Dubois, Les Enfants GIOIA in Estrie, QC provides children, adolescents, and young adults suffering from rare and incurable diseases, along with their families, the opportunity to experience joy through learning, play, wellness, and companionship.

Evelyn Fox, Communities for Zero Violence (CZV) in Toronto, ON is an advocacy and awareness non-profit agency that aims to take a holistic approach to connect communities in order to eradicate gun violence while supporting victims and survivors.

Meseret Haileyesus, Canadian Centre of Women's Empowerment (CCFWE) in Ottawa, ON is a national organization that tackles financial and economic abuse among women and survivors of domestic violence through education, advocacy, and policy change.

Bita Malekian, Water Movement in Calgary, AB bridges the connection between Indigenous water treatment operators and experts nation-wide, by providing a collaborative, interactive, and accessible online platform where they can connect, share ideas, and access learning videos.

Aditi Sivakumar, My Empowerment Platform in Ottawa, ON is an all-encompassing website that provides tools and information about gender-based violence and resources for at-risk women and children facing violence during the pandemic. Some of Aditi's initiatives with her organization include My Empowerment Packs, which are wellness kits and resource booklets for women facing violence and youth facing homelessness.

For now, until March 4, Canadians can cast their vote for the 2021 National Honouree – the honouree who will receive an additional $10,000 grant towards her non-profit charity, a core factor in the judging panel's selection of the 2021 National Honouree. For more information on the Women of Worth program, to learn about past and present Canadian Honourees, and to vote, visit www.womenofworth.ca.

