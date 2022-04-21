L'Oréal Canada Consumer Products Division is taking another step towards a greener world in collaboration with Walmart and TerraCycle®

Customers will be able to recycle their beauty empties, including foundation, mascara, skincare jar, lipsticks, at the customer service desk of their favourite Walmart store. Once collected, TerraCycle will break down the waste, separate it by material and recycle it properly into something new.

"An important part of achieving sustainability is accurately assessing the impact of products and acting to reduce that impact," explains Carole Maury, Marketing Director L'Oréal Canada. "People are willing to do their part for the environment, but taking action is not always easy. We want to inspire that change."

"Walmart Canada is proud to collaborate with the Consumer Products Division (CPD) division of L'Oréal Canada and Terracycle on this initiative that encourages our customers to appropriately recycle their beauty empties," shares Diane Wallace, Senior Director HBA and Cosmetics, Walmart Canada. "As we continue on our journey to becoming a regenerative company, we're focused on educating our customers about more sustainable habits and encouraging our suppliers to join us on this journey. This program with the CPD division of L'Oréal Canada is an excellent example of what's possible when we work together towards this common goal."

In 2020, L'Oréal Group international launched "L'Oréal or the Future" which sets bold, measurable targets for 2030 on climate, water, biodiversity and natural resources, in accordance with what scientific experts demand and what our planet needs. This global program was embraced by L'Oréal's Consumer Products Division and its growing commitment to reach the company's sustainability goals by 2030.

About L'Oréal Canada Consumer Products Division

L'Oréal Canada Consumer Products Division is a division of L'Oréal Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, L'Oréal Canada had sales of $1,18 billion in 2020 and employs more than 1450 people. The company's prestigious portfolio of 36 brands encompasses all aspects of beauty.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging.TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca , is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

