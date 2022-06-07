L'Oréal Canada Consumer Products Division is taking another step towards a greener world in collaboration with London Drugs and TerraCycle®

Customers will be able to recycle their beauty empties, including foundation, mascara, lipsticks, in the cosmetics section of their favourite London Drugs location. Once collected, TerraCycle will break down the waste, separate it by material, and convert it into usable recyclable forms.

"In partnership with London Drugs and TerraCycle, we wanted to develop a program that would empower Canadians to commit to a greener future," explains Carole Maury, Brand Director at L'Oréal Canada. "We are thrilled to provide an opportunity to our consumers to integrate sustainable shopping practices that can enable everyone to be a part of the change."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating once again with TerraCycle®, and with our excellent partner L'Oréal to give our customers the chance to recycle their cosmetics and help us in our commitment to sending zero waste to landfills," says London Drugs COO and President, Clint Mahlman. "We are inspired by the communities where our stores are located, in their efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle wherever possible, so are confident this will be a popular program in our stores across Western Canada. Our long history of finding innovative and responsible ways for customers to reduce their environmental impact is something we are proud to provide to our customers with partners like L'Oreal and TerraCycle®."

In 2020, L'Oréal Group international launched "L'Oréal for the Future" which sets bold, measurable targets for 2030 on climate, water, biodiversity and natural resources, in accordance with what scientific experts demand and what our planet needs. This global program was embraced by L'Oréal's Consumer Products Division and its growing commitment to reach the company's sustainability goals by 2030. "L'Oréal' for the Future" marks the beginning of a more radical transformation and embodies what a company's vision, purpose and responsibilities should be to meet the challenges facing the world.

Source: *Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

About L'Oréal Canada Consumer Products Division

L'Oréal Canada Consumer Products Division is a division of L'Oréal Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, L'Oréal Canada had sales of $1,18 billion in 2020 and employs more than 1450 people. The company's prestigious portfolio of 36 brands encompasses all aspects of beauty.

About London Drugs

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs sells to every province and territory in Canada through its online store www.londondrugs.com and has 79 physical stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. London Drugs offers customers a range of products from personal protection equipment for pandemic safety to digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 9,000 people with pharmacy and health care services at the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring Canadian company that supports Canadian brands and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

SOURCE Garnier Canada

For further information: Media Contact, Carole Maury, L'Oréal Canada Consumer Products Division, [email protected]; Louise Stoddart, tartanbond, [email protected], 604-351-3623; Sue Kauffman, TerraCycle, Inc., [email protected]