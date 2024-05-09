L'OCA Quality Market combines old-world traditions and modern trends to reconnect consumers with their food

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - L'OCA Quality Market will open its flagship location at 340 Baseline Road in Sherwood Park, Alberta.

Led by Chef Paul Moran, winner of Top Chef Canada and a former Michelin Star recipient, L'OCA Quality Market's mission is to make life delicious by creating a one-of-a-kind food destination.

L'OCA Quality Market aims to change how people interact with food by creating a place where guests can get together, have a bite, enjoy a coffee, discover unique items not typically found at their usual supermarket, and even a place to learn about the food they eat and where it comes from.

In addition to the unique market shopping experience, L'OCA also features two new restaurants: PYRO Wood-Fried Kitchen & Bar and ORO Trattoria.

The L'OCA team is passionate about providing guests with impeccable customer service, scratch-made in-house specialties, high-quality products from local and small-scale global producers, and memorable dining experiences. Whether our guests want to cook from scratch, don't feel like cooking but still fancy something fancy, or want to enhance their culinary skills, L'OCA Quality Market is THE culinary destination.

ABOUT L'OCA QUALITY MARKET

L'OCA Quality Market is a 45,000-square-foot experiential market including:

SPECIALTY DELI: A vast selection of specialty cheeses, cured meats, and fresh pasta made in-store daily.

THE BUTCHER: A full-service European butcher shop located right in-store.

L'OCALE CAFÉ: A licensed Italian-inspired cafe serving specialty coffees, hand-made gelato and more.

THE BAKER & PÂTISSERIE: An amazing array of scratch-made breads, pastries, and hand- crafted chocolates.

L'OCA GOURMET MEALS: Canada's largest selection of chef-made grab-and-go meals created from scratch everyday.

FIORE BY L'OCA: On-site full-service floral shop, curating unique stems and creating custom bouquets.

L'OCA LABS SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE: Michelin-trained chefs present hands-on interactive cooking classes inside of our state-of-the-art kitchen.

PYRO PIZZERIA & ROTISSERIE: Dine-in or take out, we're serving up fast-casual favourites.

L'OCA CELLARS: A boutique liquor market, featuring fine wine, premium spirits, and craft beer.

PYRO WOOD-FIRED KITCHEN & BAR: Our custom wood-fired grill anchors the epitome of roasted perfection, where prime cuts take centre stage.

ORO TRATTORIA: Experience modern Italian fine dining set in an intimate, yet inviting space.

