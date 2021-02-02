L'Eggo* my Cereal! Eggo Celebrates its 50th Birthday in Canada with Launch of Eggo Chocolate Flavour Cereal

Made with whole grains and containing no artificial flavours or colours, the delicious mini waffle-shaped pieces offer an irresistible chocolate flavour that doesn't quit, and the unique waffle pieces stay crispy in milk. The final flavour surprise is revealed when the cocoa saturates the milk, leaving a bowl of delicious chocolatey cereal milk at the end. Good to the last spoonful!

Eggo Down Memory Lane

First introduced in Canada in 1971, Eggo disrupted the breakfast scene with its frozen toaster-sized waffles featuring a great tasting "secret formula" that made serving a hot breakfast both easy and delicious. The beloved brand quickly became a breakfast staple, and the unforgettable "L'Eggo my Eggo" slogan was introduced the following year. To this day, the majority of Canadians can properly complete this famous catchphrase†. An international sensation, Eggo has introduced many different flavours and formats over the years, including the Canadian launch of the first-ever Eggo cereal – Eggo Maple Syrup Flavour Cereal – last year. And now, as it celebrates its 50th birthday in Canada, Eggo's innovation is reaching new heights by bringing a new sweet and crunchy chocolate flavour to the cereal aisle with Eggo Chocolate Flavour Cereal.

Raring to Eggo

"We're excited to have chocolate lovers and Eggo fans experience this delicious new cereal," says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President Marketing and Nutrition, Kellogg Canada. "Canadians are pleasantly surprised to find Eggo in the cereal category. It's a whole new way to enjoy the famous Eggo we love!"

Launching as a permanent flavour, Eggo Chocolate Flavour Cereal is arriving in stores now, where it joins its sister flavour Eggo Maple Syrup Flavour Cereal. Bound to make breakfast bowls sing, both offerings are also an ideal snack, straight from the box, to enjoy Eggo-on-the-go.

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, we strive to enrich and delight consumers through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, Cheez-It*, RXBAR* and more. We are also a company with a Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.



* © 2021, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

†According to a Kellogg Company poll conducted by Harris/Decima via teleVox, the company's national telephone omnibus. A total of 1,002 Canadians were surveyed from January 27th to January 30th, 2011. Results are accurate to within +/- 3.1% 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Kellogg Canada Inc.

For further information: Kellogg Canada Media Hotline, 905.290.5416, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.kelloggcompany.com

