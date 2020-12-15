L&T Technology Services Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Holistic Intelligent Building Experience Management System

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) launched i-BEMS to transform building premises into smart campuses through facilities' operating expense optimization, experience management, and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML)-based predictive fault detection and diagnostics services. LTTS expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to enhance its i-BEMS, leveraging advanced Internet of Things analytics and AI/ML algorithms to create digital experiences and transform workplace optimization. Additionally, Microsoft Azure allows i-BEMS to serve as a facility information broker, incorporating information from disparate building systems.

"The i-BEMS platform is available in four expansive modules: Shield, Facility, Plus, and Max; each caters to customers' specific needs and budgets," said Anirudh Bhaskaran, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The i-BEMS Shield, the critical module to mitigate COVID-19 spread in indoor environments, includes several features such as temperature detection, face detection, occupancy management, air quality management, mask detection, social distancing, and contact tracing. Furthermore, it ensures versatile mobility and third-party access as well as supports open-source protocols such as Modbus/BACnet."

Its smart visitor and lobby system ensures swift and smart registration, access, and communication with visitors before and after their arrival at building facilities via its visitor management system. Its smart workplace and meeting rooms enable occupants to identify suitable workplaces of their preference and personalize them with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and lighting controls. Meanwhile, its parking management system enables tracking and managing slot occupancy and vehicle count, ensuring smooth parking for visitors and employees. LTTS' Smart Electronic Security ensures around-the-clock digital management of all critical assets via CCTV cameras and video analytics.

"The i-BEMS platform empowers customers to identify actions to minimize costs via monitoring, analyzing, and optimizing building systems while also improving bottom lines by lowering staff burden and increasing productivity," noted Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Furthermore, it enables customers to play a significant role in climate change by lowering carbon emissions from buildings. Overall, LTTS provides versatile smart building solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations across different end-user segments."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 15,900 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 52 innovation labs as of September 30, 2020. For more information please visit https://www.ltts.com/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

