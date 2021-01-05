KYE Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of CORZYNA™ in Canada (ranolazine extended-release tablets)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("KYE"), a private company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario focused on bringing medicines that fulfill clinically significant unmet needs to the Canadian market, today announced an important milestone, CORZYNA™ (ranolazine extended-release tablets) has now been approved by Health Canada after a positive expedited review.

CORZYNA™ is indicated as add-on therapy for the symptomatic treatment of patients with stable angina pectoris who are inadequately controlled or intolerant to first-line antianginal therapies (including beta-blockers and calcium antagonists). Ranolazine has been available internationally for well over a decade and is globally recognized as an effective and safe add-on therapy for stable angina that is not well controlled with currently available agents. KYE is looking forward to introducing this important additional option for the treatment of stable angina to the Canadian market in the spring of 2021.

"KYE is extremely pleased to be able to bring this important new class of an anti-anginal medication to Canadian patients and healthcare professionals" stated Doug Reynolds, President of KYE, "This is a highlight for KYE and for those Canadian patients suffering from recurrent angina episodes".

About Stable Angina

Angina is the term for chest pain or chest discomfort. Angina occurs when the heart muscle is not getting enough blood and therefore enough oxygen to work properly. It is usually caused by hardening of the arteries. Chronic angina, the most common symptom of coronary artery disease, can be a debilitating heart condition. Angina typically manifests as recurrent pain or tightness in the chest upon exertion or emotional stress.

About KYE Pharmaceuticals

KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KYE) is a private company headquartered in Mississauga, Canada focused on bringing medications to the Canadian market which fulfill clinically significant and unmet needs. KYE has licensed many innovative products and was founded on an entrepreneurial spirit that optimizes our team's strengths and brings unique value to our partners, Canadian healthcare professionals, and most importantly, our patients. For more information, please visit www.kyepharma.com.

