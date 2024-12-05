Four times weekly, year-round service begins Spring 2025

Convenient connections across North America through Air Canada's YVR Pacific hub

Manila represents Air Canada's 12th destination in Asia-Pacific , and the airline's first destination in the Philippines

MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its international network with the addition of non-stop flights between its Pacific hub at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) in the Philippines*. The announcement was made during the Government of Canada's Team Canada Trade Mission currently in the Philippines, celebrating 75 years of Canada-Philippines diplomatic relations. This new service to Manila is Air Canada's third South-East Asia destination launched in the last two years.

Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its international network with the addition of non-stop flights between its Pacific hub at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) in the Philippines*. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are thrilled to add Manila to our global network with new, year-round, non-stop service from Vancouver, Air Canada's Pacific gateway hub. We continue to pursue our international network strategy of expanding to large, fast-growing markets that are presently unserved directly by Air Canada. The Philippines is an important market reflecting longstanding family ties between our two countries with growing business connections and tourism opportunities. With an extensive domestic and transborder network in Vancouver designed to connect seamlessly to our international flights, we are making travel between North America and the Philippines even more convenient for leisure and business travellers alike. It is with great excitement that we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard next spring," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

Air Canada is the only Canadian carrier scheduled to serve the Philippines, presently the largest market in Asia without direct Air Canada service. The new route will operate four times weekly beginning April 2, 2025, using the airline's flagship Dreamliner aircraft. It will be Air Canada's 12th route in its transpacific network from Vancouver, which includes Japan, South Korea, People's Republic of China, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, leveraging Vancouver's geographic position as the closest major North American city to Asia. With this new service, next summer Air Canada will offer over 180 weekly flights between Canada and the Pacific, the most non-stop flights of any carrier in the market. This marks a continuation of Air Canada's expansion into fast-growing markets into Southeast Asia, building off recent additions to Singapore and Bangkok, to more than double summer season seat capacity over the Pacific since 2022.

Flights from Canada to Manila can be purchased starting today on aircanada.com, through Air Canada's contact centres, and via travel agents. Flights for bookings originating in Manila to Canada will be available for sale shortly.

Manila Flight Schedule**

Flight From To Day of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Effective

Dates AC17 Vancouver

(YVR) Manila

(MNL) Mon, Wed,

Fri 01:55 06:20+1

day April 2 – April

30, 2025 AC18 Manila (MNL) Vancouver

(YVR) Tues,

Thurs, Sat 09:25 06:20 April 3 – May

1, 2025 AC17 Vancouver

(YVR) Manila

(MNL) Tues,

Thurs, Fri,

Sun 01:55 06:20+1

day Effective May

1, 2025 AC18 Manila (MNL) Vancouver

(YVR) Mon, Wed,

Fri, Sat 09:25 06:20 Effective May

2, 2025

Flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Air Canada's complimentary and extensive in-flight entertainment programming features more than 1,400 hours of movies, 1,900 hours of television shows and more than 600 hours of music and podcasts and where available, live tv is available at every seat. The award-winning IFE features collaborations with Apple TV+, Audible, Disney+, Hayu, and others, bringing hours of movies, tv episodes, specialty channels, music albums, other video and audio content and games in multiple languages from boarding to landing.

Eligible customers will have access to the Vancouver Air Canada Signature Suite, offering a la carte dining and premium beverage options within a relaxed airport enclave, as well as the Air Canada International Maple Leaf Lounge. For inbound customers connecting internationally, Vancouver also has in-transit customs pre-clearance to simplify the transit through YVR. The new route has also been designed to allow customers to conveniently connect to and from more than 50 destinations across North America via Air Canada's hub at YVR.

Stakeholder comments

"This marks an exciting milestone between our two countries, as I lead the biggest Team Canada Trade Mission ever to the Philippines. As we mark 75 years of our diplomatic relations, these new direct flights between Vancouver and Manila will help create stronger connections and partnerships, easier travel, economic growth, and generate shared prosperity. I look forward to seeing our Canadian companies continue to develop in the Philippines through initiatives like these," said The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development of Canada.

"B.C. is home to a significant Filipino Canadian community who make incredible contributions to our province and want to stay connected to friends and family overseas. A new direct route between Vancouver and Manila will make it faster and easier for people to travel between these two cities including for business and trade opportunities. This will strengthen cultural and economic ties between Canada and the Philippines," said B.C. Premier David Eby.

"Vancouver is thrilled to welcome Air Canada's new flight to Manila. As the first Canadian airline to offer this route directly and year-round, it's a meaningful milestone that strengthens the connection between Canada and the Philippines. For our city's vibrant Filipino community, it brings loved ones closer, makes reunions easier, and opens the door to even more opportunities to connect and celebrate their heritage," said Mayor Ken Sim, City of Vancouver.

"We welcome today's announcement by Air Canada that it is continuing to grow its Transpacific network from Vancouver with the addition of direct service into the Philippines," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). "This new Manila service builds on their extensive Asia network from YVR, bringing family, friends and business together and providing travellers with more choice and connections. In addition, the launch of this 14-hour non-stop service will generate $46 million in economic value to our region."

"Today's announcement by Air Canada of a new international route connecting Vancouver and Manila, the capital of Canada's third-largest export market within ASEAN, will only deepen our strong people-to-people links and economic connections to the Philippines and add momentum to Canada's renewed engagement with the rapidly growing economies of Southeast Asia," said Jeff Nankivell, President and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. "The addition of this year-round, non-stop service will better connect the businesspeople, families, students, official visitors, and tourists who underpin our countries' relationship, with significant economic benefits for Canada and the Philippines."

"In 2023, the Canada-Philippines bilateral merchandise trade totaled $3.4 billion, with B.C. serving as the gateway for the movement of goods. The new Vancouver-Philippines route by Air Canada will be crucial to continue bolstering trade and investment, promoting tourism, and better connecting our communities – all vital to building a sustainable and thriving economy. The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is delighted that Air Canada has chosen to invest in this new direct global connection, which will bring significant benefits to our economy and community," stated Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.



Air Canada's international services

Air Canada's international onboard services showcase some of Canada's best culinary talent through Air Canada's panel of celebrated chefs, comprising award-winning chefs David Hawksworth, Vikram Vij and Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

Customers have opportunities to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan Air Canada's loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada. Eligible customers also have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, concierge, priority boarding and other exclusive benefits.

International Travel Requirements

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.

*subject to final government approvals

**flight schedules are subject to change

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read Our Annual Report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]