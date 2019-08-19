Kugluktuk residents to benefit from a cleaner, more energy efficient power plant

IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in local green infrastructure projects that support energy security, help the economy grow and improve the quality of life for those living and working in the North.

Today the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; Bruno Pereira, President and CEO of Qulliq Energy Corporation; and his Worship Ryan Nivingalok, Mayor of Kugluktuk, announced joint funding for Nunavut's first hybrid solar/diesel power plant in Kugluktuk.



The construction of the new power plant in the Hamlet ensures that local residents and businesses have a reliable source of energy. This includes replacement of the current power plant's entire building structure, and installation of a new heating and cooling system, fuel supply system, storage area, and waste management area. In addition, four new, energy efficient power generators will replace the existing generators. The design will also integrate a 500-kilowatt solar energy system and battery storage.

Once complete, this plant will provide a more efficient, clean and reliable power source to meet the needs of residents in the community for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing over $20.5 million in this project under the Arctic Energy Fund (AEF) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan. Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) will provide the remainder of the funding.

Quotes

"Infrastructure is the foundation of strong and resilient communities. The replacement of the Kugluktuk diesel power plant will provide the community with an efficient and reliable source of energy for northerners in the area."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"To ensure Nunavummiut have a reliable and safe power supply, QEC continues to rebuild power plant infrastructure. By prioritizing renewable energy system integration in the new Kugluktuk power plant, both solar and fuel-efficient diesel systems will supply electricity to the community. Continued federal funding contributions will support QEC's move towards cleaner energy sources."



Bruno Pereira, President and Chief Executive Officer, Qulliq Energy Corporation

"A safe and reliable supply of electricity is important for Kugluktuk's economic and social well-being. We look forward to the benefits the new power plant will bring to our community. This upgraded facility, with solar panels and fuel-efficient generators, will lessen the impact on the environment by using less fuel, being quieter, and reducing emissions. Investment in the new power plant will support Kugluktuk's growing population and tourism industry by providing efficient and reliable energy for decades to come."

His Worship Ryan Nivingalok, Mayor of Kugluktuk

Quick facts

The Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) is contributing $7,844,000 towards the Kugluktuk Diesel Power Plant Replacement project.

towards the Kugluktuk Diesel Power Plant Replacement project. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

$4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Connectivity Strategy charts a course on how to maximize these investments, how the Government of Canada is leveraging the range of tools at its disposal, and how it will be expanding on its collaboration with the private sector, provinces and territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nunavut: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nu-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Economic Development Strategy: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

