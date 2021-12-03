KUBRA Wins 2021 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, is thrilled to announce that it is one of the winners of the 2021 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures which celebrates organizations with high-performance workplace culture.

"I'm immensely proud of this award and grateful to work with such an exceptional group of people," said President and CEO, Rick Watkin. "Our workplace culture hasn't happened by accident. We continue to thrive because of our effective leadership, commitment, teamwork, and versatility–which are all characteristics of a high-performing and engaged culture," added Watkin.

Each year Waterstone Human Capital surveys thousands of organizations and awards those corporations that most successfully foster cultural excellence based on enhanced performance and competitive advantage.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Waterstone Human Capital helps build high-performance cultures. As a human capital management consulting firm, it specializes in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For further information: Media contacts: Alison Copeland, Email: [email protected], Phone: 480.584.3041