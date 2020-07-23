KUBRA Selected as Finalist in Two Categories of the 2020 Canadian HR Awards

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - KUBRA has been selected as a finalist in the categories of Most Effective Recruitment Strategy and Best HR team of the Year in the seventh annual Canadian HR Awards, presented by HRD Canada and supported by Canadian HR Reporter.

The Canadian HR Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements of HR teams, leaders, employers and service providers across the nation.

Finalists were selected following an open call for nominations to HRD Canada and Canadian HR Reporter's nationwide readership of 34,800 HR professionals.

Winners will be selected by an esteemed independent judging panel and revealed during a virtual awards show on September 16.

"I'm always impressed by our HR team's ability to continually adapt their approach to ensure KUBRA attracts and retains top talent in a highly competitive sector," said President and CEO Rick Watkin. "This year has obviously had additional challenges. I couldn't be prouder of the teams' tireless efforts to keep our people safe by quickly mobilizing a comprehensive work from home strategy as well as successfully shifting all recruitment initiatives to virtual experiences."

"This has been an incredibly challenging year for HR professionals," said Canadian HR Awards project director Jessica Duce. "The list of finalists is a true snapshot of the best and brightest in HR and honours those who have stepped up and put their people first at a time when it mattered most. It's our honour to acknowledge and celebrate this deserving group at the September show."

For the full list of finalists, visit www.hrawards.ca.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payment, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than one billion customer experiences annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About HRD Canada

Human Resources Director Canada is Canada's premier news source for senior human resource professionals and top corporate decision-makers. HRD Canada talks to leading HR practitioners worldwide to produce industry-standard reporting that supports both the business and best-practice functional requirements placed on HR leaders in their evolving roles. HRD Canada's award-winning website (www.hcamag.com) features daily breaking news, an industry forum and exclusive multimedia content, and is complemented by sister sites in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

