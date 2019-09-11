KUBRA's Rick Watkin Named a Finalist for Canadian HR Champion Award

Summary: CEO Rick Watkin of KUBRA is recognized by the Canadian HR Awards as an HR champion

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - KUBRA, the leading provider of customer experience management solutions, announced today that its CEO, Rick Watkin, has been recognized by the 2019 Canadian HR Awards. Rick is a finalist for the KPMG In Canada Award For Canadian HR Champion (CEO).

"Our singular rallying cry is to process 10 billion customer experiences by 2020. We're on pace to meet that because of our people and our engaging culture. That's why we strongly believe in innovative HR initiatives that focus on increasing employee engagement and happiness," said President and CEO Rick Watkin. "I was a strong advocate for the implementation of an employee satisfaction tool which captures employee sentiment and real-time feedback on a bi-weekly basis. We pride ourselves on our commitment to holding each other accountable for taking action on employee feedback and their incredible insights."

"If you want a snapshot of the very best success stories in Canadian HR right now, you couldn't do better than taking a look at this list of finalists," says Canadian HR Awards project director, Jessica Duce. "We couldn't ask for a more comprehensive line-up of this industry's most dedicated, diligent and diverse individuals and organizations. They demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today," she added.

The Canadian HR Awards are the biggest showcase of excellence in the Canadian HR profession, recognizing the achievements of outstanding HR professionals, teams, and companies across 25 categories. There are over 220 finalists from more than 190 companies, representing a true cross-section of the HR profession's best. Finalists complete a submission for an independent panel of judges selected from across the HR profession. Winners will be announced on September 12. For more information, please visit https://hrawards.ca/ .

About the Canadian HR Awards

The Canadian HR Awards have been recognized as the leading independent industry awards that set the gold standard for excellence in the Canadian human resources industry. It recognizes the outstanding successes in leadership, service, innovation, support, and principle, all of which continuously drive the industry forward. The KPMG in Canada Award for HR Champion (CEO) recognizes the CEO who has driven successful HR strategies from the top by putting people first and championing innovative HR values.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payment, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than one billion customer experiences annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

