KUBRA Makes 2023 List of Best Workplaces™ in Technology for Fourth Straight Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, is proud to announce that it has been named on the 2023 list of Best Workplaces in Technology in Canada. This is the fourth consecutive year KUBRA has received this honour.

"As a technology company, receiving this recognition reinforces that we're succeeding in our goal to be a leader in our field in creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace culture," said President and CEO Rick Watkin. "This requires our leaders to have an unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, empathetic, and high-trust environment for our people - and KUBRA has that."

KUBRA received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations surveyed by Great Place to Work in Canada. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and work primarily in the technology industry. Great Place to Work determined the BEST based on employee responses to its Trust Index Survey.

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Our extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (U.S). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

