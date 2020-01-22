KUBRA Makes 2020 List of Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion

KUBRA's commitment to inclusion and fairness for all in the workplace is recognized by Great Place to Work®

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion in Canada in 2020.

KUBRA received this honour following a thorough and independent analysis by Great Place to Work®.

"Creating an inclusive work environment, where everyone feels welcome, valued and heard, has always been a top priority at KUBRA," said President and CEO Rick Watkin. "We are honoured to be recognized for our efforts and will continue to ensure a positive, respectful workplace for all."

To compile the list of Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Great Place to Work® surveys employees from hundreds of organizations on inclusion-related Trust Index statements which focus on key relationships between management and employees, employees and their companies and jobs, and employees and their colleagues. The data has a 90% confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 5%.

To be eligible for this list, KUBRA had to be Great Place to Work Certified in the past year and have at least 90% of its employees agree that they are treated fairly, regardless of personal characteristics such as gender, ethnicity, age, and sexual orientation.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payment, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than one billion customer experiences annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

SOURCE KUBRA Data Transfer Ltd.

For further information: Media contacts: Alison Copeland, Email: [email protected], Phone: 480.584.3041

