Kubota Canada Unveils FastBale - A New Continuous Round Baler

The FastBale boasts some of the most significant innovations to baling since net wrap. Its cleverly designed twin bale chambers and wrapping system ramps up baling efficiency, bale uniformity and bale quality without stopping or allowing the bale to touch the ground prior to completing the process.

The FastBale was developed and built by the Kverneland Group, a Kubota subsidiary, at their facility in Ravenna, Italy. The baler offers a leading-edge design, using two bale chambers arranged in series – a pre-chamber and a main chamber. The pre-chamber is two thirds of the size of the main chamber, which allows the FastBale to create an industry first, dual density bale from a fixed chamber baler. This also makes the FastBale one of the most compact baler wrapper combinations available.

The baling process starts with feeding crop into the pre-chamber using a massive 800 mm intake rotor equipped with a 25-knife chopping system. When the bale has achieved the set density in the pre-chamber, the crop flow and the bale are transferred to the main chamber. Once the bale is complete, the crop flow is redirected back to the pre-chamber and the netting is applied. The bale in the main chamber is then ejected onto the wrapper where it is quickly wrapped and gently placed onto the ground with no rolling momentum. When the pre-chamber is full, the process repeats itself. This enables baling to continue uninterrupted – something that is truly appreciated by operators.

The FastBale raises the bar in the field of baling technology in Canada for custom operators and farmers alike by making baling easier and more efficient. Kubota Canada Ltd. is pleased to introduce this innovative new product as they continue to build a leading position in the round baler market in Canada.

About Kubota Canada

Kubota Canada Ltd. (KCL) is a subsidiary of Kubota Corporation, a tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan. KCL markets and distributes Kubota-engineered and manufactured equipment, which includes a complete line of tractors (up to 210 horsepower), performance-matched implements, compact and utility tractors, compact construction, landscaping and public work equipment, residential lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact Kubota Canada Ltd. at 5900 14th Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3S 4K4, Canada or visit: kubota.ca.

About Kverneland Group

Part of the Kubota Corporation, Kverneland Group is a leading international company developing, producing and distributing agricultural machinery and services. Strong focus on innovation allows us to provide a unique and broad product range with high quality. Kverneland Group offers an extensive package aimed at the professional farming community, covering the areas of soil preparation, seeding, forage and bale equipment, spreading, spraying and electronic solutions for agricultural tractors and machinery. For more information on Kverneland Group visit https://ca.kverneland.com/.

