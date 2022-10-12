Kubota Canada Ltd. unveils new corporate headquarters in Pickering, Ontario

$80 million investment in new facility includes industrial warehouse, training and office space

PICKERING, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Kubota Canada Ltd. – one of the country's leading tractor and compact equipment distributors – today celebrates the opening of its new Canadian corporate headquarters and distribution facility in the growing Pickering Innovation Corridor.

This new facility, which comprises 500,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space and 65,000 square feet of office, meeting and state-of-the-art training space on three floors, was powered by an $80 million investment from Kubota, which continues to expand its presence in Canada since it was first founded in 1975.

"Kubota Canada has established itself as one of the country's premier tractor and equipment distributors during our proud 47-year history," said Yannick Montagano, President of Kubota Canada. "This new facility in the Pickering Innovation Corridor is a continuation of our commitment to the Canadian market – to our customers, our dealers, our partners and our employees – as we expand our solutions in the agriculture, construction, commercial and residential markets"

Today, Kubota will unveil this new facility through a grand opening celebration, with attendees including global Kubota representatives, elected officials from Canada's three levels of government and representatives of the Japanese government.

"Our government is pleased to welcome Kubota Canada to its new home in the Pickering Innovation Corridor and to see the results of the company's $80 million job-creating investment," said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. "This investment will help Kubota Canada continue to distribute the equipment that allows our workers to build communities and grow fresh food here in Ontario. By reducing red tape and lowering the cost of doing business, we will continue to attract top tier investment that benefits Ontarians."

"I am thrilled that Kubota Canada Ltd has chosen Pickering as the location for this new state-of-the-art facility. This a vital part of our mission to strengthen our provincial construction, agriculture, commercial and residential sectors," said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Member of Provincial Parliament for Pickering-Uxbridge. "Kubota Canada Ltd.'s commitment to Pickering and our province is yet another demonstration that this is the best place in Ontario to do business and we are so pleased to have them put down deeper roots in the Pickering community."

"I am very happy to welcome the new home of Kubota Canada to Pickering's Innovation Corridor," said Jennifer O'Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering-Uxbridge. "Kubota is one of Canada's leading tractor and compact equipment manufacturers. The opening of their new corporate headquarters and distribution facility provides exciting new opportunities for economic growth in our community and reinforces investments for Pickering and Durham Region as an agricultural hub."

"The City of Pickering is thrilled that Kubota Canada Ltd., chose Pickering's Innovation Corridor as the home of its new Canadian corporate headquarters and distribution facility," said Dave Ryan, Mayor of Pickering. "In addition to this $80 million investment and the 200 jobs it will bring in phase one of this development, I am equally as excited that this project has helped to kick start and attract new and additional industrial and commercial investment to the Innovation Corridor. Kubota Canada Ltd. will be joined by a broad spectrum of other innovative and leading businesses in the near future."

This new facility comes at a time of substantial investment for Kubota globally, as Kubota also recently opened a new 280-acre Research and Development Centre in the state of Georgia, built to meet the needs of Canadian and U.S. customers.

About Kubota Canada Ltd.

Kubota Canada Ltd. (KCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kubota Corporation, a tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan. KCL markets and distributes Kubota engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross HP, performance-matched implements, compact construction, commercial turf and landscaping products, utility vehicles and consumer lawn and garden equipment. KCL is also the Canadian distributor for Great Plains, Kverneland and Land Pride products, all of which are also wholly owned subsidiaries of Kubota Corporation. For product literature or dealer locations, contact Kubota Canada Ltd. at 1155 Kubota Drive, Pickering, Ontario, Canada L1X 0H4, 905 294-6535, or visit kubota.ca.

