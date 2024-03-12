Kubota Canada Ltd. Teams Up with the Toronto Blue Jays™ to Become an Official Partner

The compact equipment machinery manufacturer has signed a six-year sponsorship agreement with Canada's only Major League Baseball team

PICKERING, ON, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Kubota Canada Ltd. (Kubota) – one of the largest distributors of tractors, turf and construction equipment in Canada – announced that it has signed a six-year sponsorship agreement through 2029 with the Toronto Blue Jays, becoming an Official Partner of Canada's only Major League Baseball team. The partnership demonstrates Kubota's commitment and desire to further engage with local communities across Canada and illustrates the emphasis Kubota has placed on continuing to expand their brand in the Canadian market.

Kubota Canada is an Official Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays. (CNW Group/Kubota Canada Ltd.)

When considering potential partnerships to pursue, the Toronto Blue Jays were a natural fit. The Blue Jays value teamwork, innovation, success, and community – all qualities that not only resonate with Canadian consumers, but also align perfectly with Kubota's brand values.

"The Blue Jays are known for their dedication to excellence and performance on the field," said Steve Sweetnam, Director, Marketing at Kubota Canada. "By partnering with them, we're aligning our company with an organization that values teamwork, reliability, and high performance, all of which are key attributes of our brand and products."

"We're thrilled to partner with Kubota Canada" said Mark Palmer, Director, Partnerships for the Toronto Blue Jays. "Our two companies have many shared values and we're excited to bring this partnership to life. As Canada's baseball team, we have the unique opportunity to connect with fans and Kubota Canada consumers from coast-to-coast-to-coast".

With baseball season right around the corner, Kubota is looking forward to seeing this partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays grow over the course of this season and beyond. Let's play ball!

About Kubota Canada Ltd.

Kubota Canada Ltd. (KCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kubota Corporation, a tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan. KCL markets and distributes Kubota engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross HP, performance-matched implements, compact construction, commercial turf and landscaping products, utility vehicles and consumer lawn and garden equipment. KCL is also the Canadian distributor for Great Plains, Kverneland and Land Pride products, all of which are also wholly owned subsidiaries of Kubota Corporation. For product literature or dealer locations, contact Kubota Canada Ltd. at 1155 Kubota Drive, Pickering, Ontario, Canada L1X 0H4, 905 294-6535, or visit kubota.ca.

SOURCE Kubota Canada Ltd.

For further information: Media Contact: Andrew Myers, FleishmanHillard HighRoad on behalf of Kubota Canada Ltd., [email protected], 1 (825) 431-3538