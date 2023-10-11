Kubota Canada and the Canadian Hockey League launch fifth annual Community Hero contest

Kubota and the CHL encourage Canadians to nominate local heroes

PICKERING, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Kubota Canada Ltd., in partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), has launched nominations for its 2023 Community Hero contest.

Now in its fifth year, Community Hero has brought attention to and commemorated thousands of Canadians who are making a positive impact in their respective communities across the country. Thanks to the efforts of Kubota Canada and the CHL, Canadians will have the opportunity to nominate a hero in their community who deserves the spotlight. Everyone's Community Hero looks different, but nominations are open to anyone making a difference in their community, from dedicated volunteers, healthcare workers to sports coaches and more.

"It is often easy to think of a community hero or an individual who goes above and beyond in your community; however, their job may come without glamour and their goal is not glory. This year we are excited to celebrate five years of community heroes, the amazing contributions of previous winners and recognize up-and-coming heroes," said Andrew Marshall, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Dealer Development at Kubota.

The stakes have been upped to celebrate the fifth year of Community Hero, with additional heroes being recognized, aligning with both companies' drive to make a difference in the communities in which they are closely involved. This year, a notable $75,000 grant will be distributed among five winners, helping them reinvest in their communities and organizations they are involved in.

"Community Hero is an initiative that the CHL is honoured to be a part of," said Dan MacKenzie, CHL President. "We see countless individuals making an impact in our lives and they often do so without being asked and without asking for recognition. That's why We are proud to partner with Kubota Canada in order to shine a light on the incredible work being done by community members across the country and we look forward to recognizing five Canadians this year".

Kubota and its over 130 dealers and 51 participating CHL teams have deep roots in their communities across Canada and continue to strengthen local bonds by showcasing people who help and support their towns. To nominate a hero today, visit www.kubota.ca/CommunityHero. Nominations will be accepted from October 9 – 29, 2023, with the winner being announced in early December. The challenge is open to Canadian citizens only.

