A Bold Expansion into the U.S. Tech Market

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian IT powerhouse Kearns Technology Inc. (KTI) has joined forces with global advisory firm Prager Metis CPAs, LLC to launch PM IT Services (PM ITS), a cutting-edge digital solutions company delivering cybersecurity, cloud modernization, and managed IT services across North America and Europe.

With over 15 years of proven success in delivering secure, scalable infrastructure to sectors like healthcare, utilities, and hospitality, KTI is taking its high-performance IT model global, starting with a footprint in 22 major U.S. markets through the Prager Metis network.

"This is more than a launch, it's a transformation," said Ali Mirkarimi, CEO of both KTI and PM ITS. "We're bringing KTI's innovation, speed, and customer-first mindset to a massive new market, backed by the advisory strength of Prager Metis."

From humble beginnings refurbishing laptops in a Toronto garage, KTI has grown into a trusted name in enterprise technology. PM ITS now offers that same ingenuity and execution to U.S. clients, empowering them to scale, secure, and streamline their operations with confidence.

Services Include:

Managed IT Services – Infrastructure and endpoint support with integrated systems administration for secure, stable operations.

Cybersecurity & Compliance – Risk assessments and layered protection across endpoints, networks, and cloud—aligned with compliance standards.

Cloud Solutions – Microsoft 365 and Azure migrations, hybrid cloud deployments, and cost optimization.

IT Strategy & Innovation – Strategic planning, development, and support for special initiatives and skunkworks projects.

"Clients ask us tech questions every day," said Steven Topal, Chief Collaboration Officer at Prager Metis. "Now, we have the best answer: PM ITS."

PM ITS isn't just a new company; it's a gateway. It opens the door for KTI's deep technical expertise to meet the needs of forward-thinking U.S. businesses, while introducing new audiences to the high standards that define both Prager Metis and KTI.

Learn more about PM ITS: www.pm-its.com

View video announcement here.

About Prager Metis

Headquartered in New York City, and with additional offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Prager Metis CPAs is an affiliate of Prager Metis International, LLC and one of the nation's fastest-growing accounting and advisory firms, offering a full range of accounting, audit, tax, consulting, and international services. Prager Metis is a Top 40 Accounting Firm.

SOURCE Kearns Technology

Media Contact: Natalie Wallace, Marketing Manager, Kearns Technology Inc., (+1) 866 853 2767 X1| [email protected]