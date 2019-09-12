KSG Ranks No. 117 on the 2019 Growth 500

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

"KSG is honoured to be on the Growth 500 ranking," says President Neil Spivack. "I'm so proud of the dedication and hard work our teams across Canada have put in over the past five years – it's paid off with this fantastic recognition. Thank you everyone for being a part of this amazing and growing family."

Visit KSG online at www.knewsales.com, on social media @knewsalesgroup, and on LinkedIn @knew-sales-group.

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About KSG

KSG produces memorable customer experiences through customer acquisition programs: experiential sales™, direct sales, retail training, data capture and F2F Fundraising (via UP Fundraising).

SOURCE KSG

For further information: Media contact: Andrew McRae, KSG, andrew@knewsales.com 647-460-4161.