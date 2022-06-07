Kruzee, company revolutionizing driving school in Canada, launches platform for improved online driver's ed experience

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's first online driver's education platform, Kruzee , officially launched in Ontario this week with the mission to make it easier for new drivers to get licensed, insured, and on the road.

With Kruzee, students can find and book top-rated driving instructors in their area and complete theory lessons at their own pace online. Kruzee also offers ministry-approved beginner driver education courses that may qualify some learners for accelerated G2 licensing times and auto insurance discounts. The platform puts students "back in the driver's seat" by allowing them to choose when, where, and with whom they learn to drive, offering total flexibility.

Mikael Castaldo and Osama Siddique co-founded the platform after noticing a large gap in the North American driver's ed experience, which serves millions of new drivers getting licensed each year.

"We realized there had to be a better way to do this," said Siddique.

The co-founders wished to see a change from the way traditional driving schools managed their operations.

"Most driving schools in Canada have outdated systems, manual and error-prone booking processes, and months-long wait times," explained Castaldo.

In Ontario alone, there have been over 4,000 pages of complaints filed with the Ministry of Transportation pertaining to issues with driving instructors.

"Students had pretty much no control over who they got in the car with, they didn't know anything about the instructor beyond maybe their name," said Castaldo.

Kruzee, by contrast, prides itself on its student-first approach. The platform is built to create a streamlined experience for its users, allowing new drivers to book lessons with qualified and highly trained instructors online in seconds.

"Students today expect digital-first and on-demand services," said Siddique. "They shouldn't need to make several phone calls to book a driving lesson."

Kruzee has received positive feedback from students so far. "At my last driving school, it was a challenge for me to even book a lesson with an instructor," says Kruzee student, Alec. B. "I really hated driving lessons at my last school, but now I actually look forward to my lessons with Cory."

"We have a far more rigorous vetting process than any other driving school," said Siddique. "That way we can ensure that students have a great experience in-car and learn to become safer drivers"

Kruzee raised $500,000 in pre-seed fundraising for its launch. Investors include early-stage Canadian venture fund N49P, Wattpad founder Ivan Yuen, Juno founder Heather Payne, and other automotive and insurance industry executives. This model has been wildly successful in similar jurisdictions around the world and Kruzee is spearheading this innovation in North America.

"We're using this investment to recruit the best instructors, develop curriculum, and build out our platform before we expand the model across North America," said Siddique.

