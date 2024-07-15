Kruse Law Firm Welcomes New Associate, Ryan Venables

LONDON, ON, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Kruse Law Firm is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Venables as a new associate. Ryan joined the firm on July 1st, 2024, bringing nearly 12 years of extensive experience in criminal defence and quasi-criminal defence, with a specific focus on DUI, Impaired Driving and Criminal Code driving offences.

Prior to joining Kruse Law, Ryan was a partner at another firm in London, ON, where he has successfully defended over 3,000 clients charged with DUI and other criminal driving offences, establishing himself as a leading figure in this area of law. Ryan's wealth of experience and notable success in defending clients will further enhance the firm's reputation for excellence in criminal and impaired driving defence and also continuing to provide clients with the best possible legal defence.

Prior to being called to the bar in 2013, Ryan's journey to becoming a distinguished criminal defence lawyer began with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Western Ontario. He has worked with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on complex organized crime investigations and served as a police officer with York Regional Police, specializing in organized crime investigations and domestic violence. His real world experience in law enforcement provides him with a unique perspective on criminal defence, which he has successfully leveraged throughout his legal career.

Michael Kruse, the senior criminal defence lawyer and owner of Kruse Law Firm, expressed his enthusiasm about Ryan's arrival: "We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Venables to our team. His extensive background in criminal defence and his impressive track record in DUI cases make him a valuable asset to our firm. Ryan's dedication to his clients and his comprehensive understanding of the criminal justice system align perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier legal representation."

Kruse Law Firm has earned an Ontario-wide reputation for defending criminal and DUI cases with preparation, hard work, and innovative defences. The addition of Ryan Venables strengthens the firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal representation for clients facing criminal charges across Ontario.

Kruse Law Firm: 88 Wharncliffe Road South, London, Ontario N6J 2K1, Phone: (519) 649-6666, www.kruselaw.ca