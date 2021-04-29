The Company is committed to reducing virgin plastic by 50% in its branded packaging by 2030*

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Kruger Products L.P. is now a signatory of the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP), making it the first tissue manufacturer to be part of this national commitment. The company recently launched its 10-year sustainability strategy, Reimagine 2030, which includes a target of reducing the virgin plastic in its trademark branded packaging by 50% by 2030. Joining the CPP is the first tangible example of the company's commitment to achieving its new targets.

"Packaging and plastic waste has become one of the most pressing issues of our time, and as a Canadian leader, we have a duty to be part of the solution," said Dino Bianco, CEO, Kruger Products. "We have been exploring various options to reduce our use of plastics and source alternative materials but working with the CPP will enable us to work together to realize tangible solutions even faster."

Developing a new system to manage plastics extends beyond any single company. "We are pleased to welcome Kruger Products, Canada's largest tissue manufacturers, as a Partner of the Canada Plastics Pact," says George Roter, Managing Director, Canada Plastics Pact. "By joining the CPP, Kruger Products is continuing to demonstrate its commitment to a circular economy for plastics, in which plastics stay in the economy and out of the environment. The CPP will benefit from Kruger Products' perspective on the plastics value chain, and its expertise in sustainability."

Addressing this issue requires a collaborative approach with business, government, NGOs and other stakeholders so that plastic does not become waste or pollution. Currently, 89% of Kruger Products' packaging for its trademark branded products is fibre-based, such as its paperboard facial tissue boxes and coreboard for bathroom tissue and paper towels. The company is already evaluating opportunities to achieve its target of 50% reduction of virgin plastic. Being part of the CPP will provide additional opportunities to learn and share knowledge to move the entire industry closer to a solution.

To learn more about Reimagine 2030, please visit www.krugerproducts.ca/sustainability.

*From 2020 Baseline Levels

About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®'. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for nine consecutive years. The Company operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

About the Canada Plastics Pact

The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is tackling plastic waste and pollution, as a multi-stakeholder, industry-led, cross-value chain collaboration platform. The CPP brings together Partners who are united behind a vision of creating a circular economy in Canada in which plastic waste is kept in the economy and out of the environment. It unites businesses, government, non-governmental organizations and other key actors in the local plastics value chain behind clear actionable targets for 2025. The Canada Plastics Pact is a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Global Plastics Pact network. It operates as an independent initiative of The Natural Step Canada, a national charity with over 25 years experience advancing science, innovation and strategic leadership aimed at fostering a strong and inclusive economy that thrives within nature's limits.

